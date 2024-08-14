Football

Tottenham's Bissouma Apologises For ‘Severe Lack Of Judgement’ After Inhaling Laughing Gas

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has apologised for his “severe lack of judgement” for inhaling laughing gas (nitrous oxide)

Bissouma in action for Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma, left, and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala challenge for the ball during the friendly soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Photo: Bradley Collyer/AP
In a video, Bissouma was seen consuming it from a balloon after Tottenham’s final pre-season match against Bayern Munich.

“I want to apologise for these videos. This was a severe lack of judgment,” Bissouma was quoted as saying by The Independent. 

The 27-year-old also told how serious the matter was and his responsibility as a footballer and a role model. 

“I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously,” he added. 

Bissouma joined Spurs from Brighton and Hove Albion for £30m in 2022, and also featured in the first half in the defeat to Bayern on Saturday. 

The game also witnessed both Harry Kane and Eric Dier return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since their Germany departure. 

With the new Premier League season within touching distance, Ange Postecoglou’s men will kick off their season against Leicester City on August 19.

Spurs have also completed the signing of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke for  £65m.

Bissouma featured in 26 games for Spurs in the last season and would want to better it this time around, and will also hope the incident does give rise to adding up to the number. 

