Football

EPL: Man City Blank Tottenham 2-0, Lead Arsenal Going Into Final Day - In Pics

Erling Haaland netted a brace and Stefan Ortega pulled off a spectacular save as Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday (May 15, 2024). The victory ensured that defending champions City head into the final day of the English Premier League 2023-24 season, leading nearest rivals Arsenal by two points. The Cityzens now are on 88 points as against Gunners' 86, while Spurs’ Champions League hopes are over.