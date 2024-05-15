Football

EPL: Man City Blank Tottenham 2-0, Lead Arsenal Going Into Final Day - In Pics

Erling Haaland netted a brace and Stefan Ortega pulled off a spectacular save as Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday (May 15, 2024). The victory ensured that defending champions City head into the final day of the English Premier League 2023-24 season, leading nearest rivals Arsenal by two points. The Cityzens now are on 88 points as against Gunners' 86, while Spurs’ Champions League hopes are over.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, from left, Manchester City's Jeremy Doku and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

1/9
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden celebrate their sides second goal
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden celebrate their side's second goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

2/9
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his second goal
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his second goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

3/9
Jeremy Doku, left, is fouled by Pedro Porro
Jeremy Doku, left, is fouled by Pedro Porro | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, is fouled by Tottenham's Pedro Porro during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

4/9
Micky van de Ven and Phil Foden challenge for the ball
Micky van de Ven and Phil Foden challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, right, and Manchester City's Phil Foden challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

5/9
Rodrigo, left, duels for the ball with James Maddison
Rodrigo, left, duels for the ball with James Maddison | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, and Tottenham's James Maddison challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

6/9
Son Heung-min and Bernardo Silva challenge for the ball
Son Heung-min and Bernardo Silva challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, left, and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

7/9
City players celebrate their sides first goal
City players celebrate their side's first goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

8/9
Cristian Romero and Citys goalkeeper Ederson challenge for the ball
Cristian Romero and City's goalkeeper Ederson challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Cristian Romero, left, and Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

9/9
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Close Shave For Two Cops As Naxalites Trigger IED Blast In Chhattisgarh
  2. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman: In-Laws Deny Dowry Demand Allegations
  3. Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
  4. Quiet Roads, Shut Shops, And Long Queues: First Polling Day In Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Succession' Actor Jihae Joins 'Dune: Prophecy'
  2. Ashley Judd Diagnosed With 'Sleep Disorder' After Prolonged Health Battle
  3. Kajol Shares 'Wednesday Wisdom', Shows 'Depth' Of Her Character
  4. 'MasterChef India Tamil’ Introduces 'ASMR' Challenge, Tests Culinary Sounds
  5. 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Sequel Gets An Official Title, First-Look Of Selena Gomez And David Henrie Revealed
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  2. NBA: Jokic, Brunson Both Reach 40-Point Mark As Nuggets, Knicks Take 3-2 Leads
  3. Jesse Marsch Named Canada's New Head Coach, Aims To Unite Football Community For Success
  4. Italian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Bows Out With Pre-Quarterfinal Loss
  5. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Semi-Finals, Daniil Medvedev Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
World News
  1. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  2. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  3. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
  4. Indian-Origin Woman, 66, Stabbed To Death While Waiting For Bus In London
  5. Wong To Be Sworn In As Singapore's Prime Minister As Lee Hsien Loong Bows Out After 20 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Reveals Why He Won't Do 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics; Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh's Mother Files Nomination
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup