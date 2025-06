Football

Tawang Stadium: Check Out Arunachal Pradesh's High-Altitude Football Venue

The high-altitude Tawang Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh sure is a sight for sore eyes. The All-India Football Federation had in 2024 designated the venue as a national training centre. Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet from sea level, was considered to be an ideal location for high-altitude camps so as to acclimatize squads for international competitions.