The 64-year-old Rozario began his coaching career with Services and Indian Army before serving as assistant coach of the national team under Bob Houghton from 2006-2008. He was at the helm of affairs at East Bengal (2008–2009) and Mohun Bagan (2010–2011). He was with Aizawl FC in the I-League from 2019 to 2021 and for a few months in 2022.