Spain Vs Georgia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe: ESP Aim Another Win

Spain Vs Georgia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Europe where Spain go up against Georgia in Group F of the UEFA qualifiers in Elche on Saturday, October 11. Spain enter the match with a perfect record, having scored nine goals without conceding in back-to-back wins against Bulgaria and Turkey. Georgia trail closely with one win and one loss, making this encounter significant for the group standings. Follow live scores here

LIVE UPDATES

11 Oct 2025, 11:44:04 pm IST Spain Vs Georgia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe Cubarsí, Pedri and Ferran all starting for Spain tonight. pic.twitter.com/N4TDhLAf73 — total Barça (@totalBarca) October 11, 2025