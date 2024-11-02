Football

Southampton 1-0 Everton, Premier League: Late Armstrong Strike Seals Saints' First Win

Everton's five-game unbeaten Premier League run comes to an end, and they have now lost 11 of their last 15 league games in November

Adam Armstrong's late goal gave Southampton their first Premier League win of the season as they beat Everton 1-0 at St Mary's. (More Football News)

Armstrong’s first league strike of the season came in the 85th minute of Saturday's tightly fought contest, while lifting the Saints off the foot of the table.

Aaron Ramsdale had earlier kept the scores level with a fine save from Michael Keane's close-range header, while substitute Beto nodded against the crossbar.

Southampton broke through five minutes from time when substitute Yukinari Sugawara's low centre was superbly swept home by Armstrong.

Everton thought they had an equaliser when Beto raced in behind and finished brilliantly beyond Ramsdale. 

However, a VAR review showed that the Brazilian had strayed offside, and the goal was overturned, to the delight of the home fans, who celebrated a Premier League victory for the first time since March 2023.

Data Debrief: Saints off the mark

Southampton finally have their first victory on the board courtesy of Armstrong's strike which, timed at 84 minutes and 33 seconds, is their latest Premier League winning goal since Charlie Austin struck six seconds later against Arsenal in December 2018.

The Saints also recorded their 14th Premier League win against Everton at home, now their outright most against a single opponent in the competition.

As for the Toffees, their five-game unbeaten league run comes to an end, and they have now lost 11 of their last 15 league games in November.

