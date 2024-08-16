Football

Southampton Seal 15mn Pounds Deal For Aston Villa Striker Cameron Archer

With Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers providing competition in attack, Archer was unlikely to get regular gametime

Cameron Archer-football
Cameron Archer has left Aston Villa for Southampton
info_icon

Southampton have completed the £15million signing of striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa. (More Football News)

Archer initially left Villa for Sheffield United last year, making 29 Premier League appearances in his first campaign as a top-flight regular and scoring four goals despite the Blades finishing bottom.

Villa retained a buy-back clause on the 22-year-old, however, which they activated in June before handing him minutes throughout pre-season.

England's Ollie Watkins celebrates after winning a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. - AP/Frank Augstein
Ollie Watkins Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About England's Euro 2024 Semifinal Hero

BY Gaurav Thakur

However, with Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers providing competition in attack, Archer was unlikely to get regular gametime and has now sealed a move to newly promoted Southampton.

info_icon

Archer has signed a four-year deal with Russell Martin's Saints, who open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday. 

The forward cited Martin's style of play as one of the main attractions of the move when speaking to the club's website, saying: "That was one of the main reasons why I'm here, his playing style, his coaching and him trying to improve me as a player.

"I just want to keep scoring goals and improve myself as a player, and I don't think there's a better place to do that than Southampton."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Windies' Breakthrough Star Shamar Joseph Says Five-for 'The Best Feeling'
  2. Could Steve Smith's Major League Cricket Success Pave Way For IPL Comeback? 'Never Say Never'
  3. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
  4. NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Highlights: Scots Beat Dutch Women By 27 Runs
  5. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
Football News
  1. Lee Carsley Keen To Put 'Own Stamp' On England Squad
  2. Mallorca Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 1
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Confirm Kalvin Phillips Season-long Loan From Man City
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Must Break Records To Dethrone Manchester City, Says Mikel Arteta
  5. Barcelona Vs Valencia: Hansi Flick's 'Blind' Trust In Barca Rewarded With 'Strong' Squad
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  2. Rajasthan: Student Stabbed Inside School; Cars Torched Amid High Communal Tension In Udaipur
  3. J&K Assembly Elections: Kashmir's Old And New Parties Are Rearing To Go
  4. Day In Pics: August 16, 2024
  5. Women Reclaim The Night In Kolkata!
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry