Southampton Seal 15mn Pounds Deal For Aston Villa Striker Cameron Archer

Southampton have completed the £15million signing of striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa. (More Football News)
Archer initially left Villa for Sheffield United last year, making 29 Premier League appearances in his first campaign as a top-flight regular and scoring four goals despite the Blades finishing bottom.
Villa retained a buy-back clause on the 22-year-old, however, which they activated in June before handing him minutes throughout pre-season.
However, with Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers providing competition in attack, Archer was unlikely to get regular gametime and has now sealed a move to newly promoted Southampton.
Archer has signed a four-year deal with Russell Martin's Saints, who open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.
The forward cited Martin's style of play as one of the main attractions of the move when speaking to the club's website, saying: "That was one of the main reasons why I'm here, his playing style, his coaching and him trying to improve me as a player.
"I just want to keep scoring goals and improve myself as a player, and I don't think there's a better place to do that than Southampton."