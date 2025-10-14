South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: KOR Eye Win Against PRY

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Get live score and updates for International Friendly between South Korea and Paraguay on Tuesday, 14 October at Seoul World Cup Stadium

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025 Updates
South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring the goal against Chile during a football friendly.
South Korea vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between South Korea and Paraguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October. South Korea, hoping to bounce back after a 5-0 defeat to Brazil and just one win in their last four matches, will look to find momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with Son Heung-min aiming for a memorable farewell. Paraguay, meanwhile, are in strong form, unbeaten in six of their last seven games and fresh off a 2-2 draw with Japan, seeking to continue their positive run under Gustavo Julio Alfaro. Both sides will be eager to build confidence as they prepare for next year’s tournament.
LIVE UPDATES

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Total Match: 6

South Korea Won: 2

Paraguay Won: 1

Draws: 3

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: PRY Starting XI

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Alan Benítez, Gustavo Gómez (C), Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso, Braian Ojeda, Damián Bobadilla, Hugo Cuenca, Diego Gómez, Miguel Almirón, Ronaldo Martínez

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: KOR Starting XI

South Korea: Kim Seunggyu, Lee Myungjae, Kim Minjae, Hwang Inbeom, Son Heungmin (C), Kim Moonhwan, Park Jinseob, Eom Jisung, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Jingyu

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

  • South Korea: Coupang Play, TVN

  • Paraguay: Tigo Sports

  • India: No Streaming

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, covering South Korea vs Paraguay. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
