South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: KOR Eye Win Against PRY

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring the goal against Chile during a football friendly.

South Korea vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between South Korea and Paraguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October. South Korea, hoping to bounce back after a 5-0 defeat to Brazil and just one win in their last four matches, will look to find momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with Son Heung-min aiming for a memorable farewell. Paraguay, meanwhile, are in strong form, unbeaten in six of their last seven games and fresh off a 2-2 draw with Japan, seeking to continue their positive run under Gustavo Julio Alfaro. Both sides will be eager to build confidence as they prepare for next year’s tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Oct 2025, 03:49:10 pm IST South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Total Match: 6 South Korea Won: 2 Paraguay Won: 1 Draws: 3

14 Oct 2025, 03:45:07 pm IST South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: PRY Starting XI Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Alan Benítez, Gustavo Gómez (C), Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso, Braian Ojeda, Damián Bobadilla, Hugo Cuenca, Diego Gómez, Miguel Almirón, Ronaldo Martínez ¡Acá están! 👇

¡𝕃𝕠𝕤 𝟙𝟙 para este desafío!



🆚 🇰🇷

⚽ Amistoso - Fecha FIFA

🕗 08:00 h

🏟️ Estadio Mundialista de Seúl



📺 @TigoSportsPY

📲 APF TV (https://t.co/tgAPYt1rdW)#VamosParaguay 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/V8NQupua0D — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) October 14, 2025

14 Oct 2025, 03:42:31 pm IST South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: KOR Starting XI South Korea: Kim Seunggyu, Lee Myungjae, Kim Minjae, Hwang Inbeom, Son Heungmin (C), Kim Moonhwan, Park Jinseob, Eom Jisung, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Jingyu 한계를 넘어 하나된 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐬✨

10월 A매치 파라과이전에 출전하는 🇰🇷축구국가대표팀의 선발명단을 공개합니다!



✔️하나은행 초청 대한민국 축구국가대표팀 친선경기

🇰🇷v🇵🇾#파라과이 10.14(화) 20:00

🏟서울월드컵경기장

📺TV조선, 쿠팡플레이, tvN#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 #친선경기 pic.twitter.com/U4OisoiVir — theKFA (@theKFA) October 14, 2025

14 Oct 2025, 03:20:21 pm IST South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: Where To Watch? South Korea: Coupang Play, TVN

Paraguay: Tigo Sports

India: No Streaming