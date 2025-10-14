South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: KOR Eye Win Against PRY

South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Total Match: 6
South Korea Won: 2
Paraguay Won: 1
Draws: 3
South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: PRY Starting XI
Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Alan Benítez, Gustavo Gómez (C), Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso, Braian Ojeda, Damián Bobadilla, Hugo Cuenca, Diego Gómez, Miguel Almirón, Ronaldo Martínez
South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: KOR Starting XI
South Korea: Kim Seunggyu, Lee Myungjae, Kim Minjae, Hwang Inbeom, Son Heungmin (C), Kim Moonhwan, Park Jinseob, Eom Jisung, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Jingyu
South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
South Korea: Coupang Play, TVN
Paraguay: Tigo Sports
India: No Streaming
South Korea Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, covering South Korea vs Paraguay. Stay tuned for live updates.