Serie A Wrap: Federico Gatti Gives Juventus Win Over Fiorentina As Napoli Hit Four

Juventus FC's latest win has them sitting at 62 points, edging closer to AC Milan, who are in second place with a gap of just six points. They've also managed to widen the lead over Bologna in fourth by four points. Inter Milan continues to lead the pack with an impressive 79 points and they're gearing up to take on Udinese next Monday. As for Fiorentina, they're holding steady in 10th place with a total of 43 points