Serie A Wrap: Federico Gatti Gives Juventus Win Over Fiorentina As Napoli Hit Four

Juventus FC's latest win has them sitting at 62 points, edging closer to AC Milan, who are in second place with a gap of just six points. They've also managed to widen the lead over Bologna in fourth by four points. Inter Milan continues to lead the pack with an impressive 79 points and they're gearing up to take on Udinese next Monday. As for Fiorentina, they're holding steady in 10th place with a total of 43 points

Federico Gatti scored the only goal as Juventus beat Fiorentina in Serie A. Photo: Fabio Ferrari/AP
Federico Gatti got the only goal as Juventus edged out Fiorentina 1-0 to strengthen their grip on third place in Serie A. (More Football News)

The Turin side ended a run of four league games without a win thanks to Gatti’s 21st-minute strike to close to within six points of second-placed AC Milan.

Napoli scored four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes as they came from behind to win 4-2 at Monza.

Milan Djuric had put the hosts in front but Victor Osimhen levelled 10 minutes into the second half, with Matteo Politano and Piotr Zielinski making it 3-1 by the 61st minute.

Andrea Colpani got one back for the hosts but Giacomo Raspadori made sure of Napoli’s win.

Nicolas Viola’s 88th minute winner moved Cagliari four points clear of the drop zone as they came from behind to beat Atalanta 2-1, with Tommaso Augello cancelling out Gianluca Scamacca’s opener.

Monaco stretched their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to six games and moved up to third with a 1-0 win over Rennes as both teams had a player sent off.

Maghnes Akliouche got the goal in the 25th minute, teed up by Ismail Jacobs, and Rennes were reduced to 10 early in the second half as Martin Terrier saw red for a poor tackle on Akliouche.

The numbers were levelled up in the 64th minute when Thilo Kehrer was shown a second yellow card.

