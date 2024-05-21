Football

Serie A: Juventus Draw With Bologna In First Match Sans Massimiliano Allegri - In Pics

In its first match since Massimiliano Allegri was fired, Juventus came from 3-0 down to draw with Bologna 3-3 in Serie A on Monday. Allegri was sacked on Friday, two days after berating the referees while winning the Italian Cup final. Under-19 coach Pablo Montero agreed to oversee Juve’s last two games. Bologna, third, and Juventus, fourth on goal difference, have already qualified for the Champions League next season but played like they hadn’t. A double by Riccardo Calafiori helped a dominant Bologna to 3-0, and in their grasp was a first home win over Juve in 26 years. But Juventus replied with 14 minutes left of regulation time, starting with Federico Chiesa’s goal. Within eight more minutes, Arkadiusz Milik struck from a free kick and the equalizer was by Kenan Yildiz, the 19-year-old forward who Juve consider a star in the making.