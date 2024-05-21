Serie A: Juventus Draw With Bologna In First Match Sans Massimiliano Allegri - In Pics

The players of Bologna pose for a photo as they celebrate their admission to the Champions League for next season after Bologna and Juventus ended up drawing 3-3 at the Dall'Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy.
The players of Bologna celebrate their admission to the Champions League for next season after Bologna and Juventus ended up drawing 3-3 at the Dall'Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy.
Juventus's Arkadiusz Milik, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.
Bologna's Santiago Castro and Juventus' Bremer, right, battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.
Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.
Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori, 2nd right, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.
Bologna's Michel Aebischer, left, and Juventus' Federico Chiesa battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.
Bologna's Jhon Lucumi, right, and Juventus' Samuel Illing-Junior battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.
Bologna's Remo Freuler, right, and Juventus' Fabio Miretti battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.
Bologna's Kacper Urbanski, left, and Juventus's Fabio Miretti battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.