Football

Serie A: Juventus Draw With Bologna In First Match Sans Massimiliano Allegri - In Pics

In its first match since Massimiliano Allegri was fired, Juventus came from 3-0 down to draw with Bologna 3-3 in Serie A on Monday. Allegri was sacked on Friday, two days after berating the referees while winning the Italian Cup final. Under-19 coach Pablo Montero agreed to oversee Juve’s last two games. Bologna, third, and Juventus, fourth on goal difference, have already qualified for the Champions League next season but played like they hadn’t. A double by Riccardo Calafiori helped a dominant Bologna to 3-0, and in their grasp was a first home win over Juve in 26 years. But Juventus replied with 14 minutes left of regulation time, starting with Federico Chiesa’s goal. Within eight more minutes, Arkadiusz Milik struck from a free kick and the equalizer was by Kenan Yildiz, the 19-year-old forward who Juve consider a star in the making.

Serie A: Juventus vs Bologna | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

The players of Bologna pose for a photo as they celebrate their admission to the Champions League for next season after Bologna and Juventus ended up drawing 3-3 at the Dall'Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy.

1/9
Bologna players celebrate Champions League qualification
Bologna players celebrate Champions League qualification | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

The players of Bologna celebrate their admission to the Champions League for next season after Bologna and Juventus ended up drawing 3-3 at the Dall'Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy.

2/9
Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring a goal
Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Juventus's Arkadiusz Milik, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

3/9
Santiago Castro and Bremer fights for the ball
Santiago Castro and Bremer fights for the ball | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Santiago Castro and Juventus' Bremer, right, battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

4/9
Riccardo Calafiori celebrates a goal
Riccardo Calafiori celebrates a goal | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

5/9
Riccardo Calafiori scores a goal
Riccardo Calafiori scores a goal | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori, 2nd right, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

6/9
Michel Aebischer and Federico Chiesa battle for the ball
Michel Aebischer and Federico Chiesa battle for the ball | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Michel Aebischer, left, and Juventus' Federico Chiesa battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

7/9
Jhon Lucumi and Samuel Illing-Junior battle for the ball
Jhon Lucumi and Samuel Illing-Junior battle for the ball | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Jhon Lucumi, right, and Juventus' Samuel Illing-Junior battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

8/9
Remo Freuler and Fabio Miretti battle for the ball
Remo Freuler and Fabio Miretti battle for the ball | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Remo Freuler, right, and Juventus' Fabio Miretti battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

9/9
Kacper Urbanski and Fabio Miretti duels for the ball
Kacper Urbanski and Fabio Miretti duels for the ball | Photo: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Kacper Urbanski, left, and Juventus's Fabio Miretti battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

