Football

Serie A: Napoli's Title Defence In Turmoil After Shocking Loss To Empoli

The defeat left Napoli in eighth place, a whopping 34 points behind leader Inter Milan, and at risk of failing to qualify for Europe

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, fights for the ball with Empoli's Sebastian Walukiewicz during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Napoli at the Empoli Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo: (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)
Napoli's troublesome Serie A title defence took another hit in a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Empoli on Saturday. (More Football News)

The defeat left Napoli in eighth place, a whopping 34 points behind leader Inter Milan, and at risk of failing to qualify for Europe.

Alberto Cerri scored four minutes in with a header for Empoli, which moved four points clear of the drop zone.

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring for Juventus in their 2-2 draw at Cagliari. - Gianluca Zuddas/LaPresse via AP/PA
Serie A: Juventus Bounce Back From Two Goals Down To Rescue Draw At Cagliari

BY Stats Perform

Napoli has struggled all season and has had three different coaches without ever finding the form that led the Partenopei to their first Italian league title in more than three decades a year ago.

Later, Hellas Verona was hosting Udinese in a matchup of teams who are each one point above the relegation zone.

