Braga Vs Freiburg LIVE Score, Europa League: German Giants Make European Semi-Final Debut Against Arsenalistas

Freiburg's Lucas Hoeler react after a German Cup semifinal soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo: dpa/Tom Weller via AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 semi-final first leg between SC Braga and SC Freiburg at Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Freiburg have had a dream run in the tournament, reaching a European semi-final for the first time in their history and becoming the 26th German team to do so. The Breisgau-Brasilianer beat Celta Vigo 6-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. Braga, meanwhile, have beaten Real Betis 5-3, and the Arsenalistas are aiming for their second Europa League final appearance after finishing as runners-up in 2011. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Braga vs Freiburg match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Apr 2026, 10:29:40 pm IST Braga vs Freiburg LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Braga vs Freiburg

Series: UEFA Europa League 2025-26

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Braga

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 12:30 AM IST (May 1)