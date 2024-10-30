Saudi Pro League enters its ninth matchday with the games beginning Thursday, October 31. (More Football News)
Defending champions Al-Hilal have yet again set the pace at the top of the table as the season gathers pace. Al-Hilal have won eight out of their eight games in the tournament. They are the only side in this season's Saudi Pro League to have not dropped a single point.
2022-23 season champions Al-Ittihad are at the second spot with seven wins and a loss in eight outings. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are third with five wins and three draws. Ronaldo's side is the only team in the tournament, apart from leaders Al-Hilal, to have not lost a game.
Just like other matchdays, on the ninth matchday too all 18 teams will take the ground. Here is all you need to know about matchday 9 of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25.
Saudi Pro League matchday 9 schedule
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Al Shabab vs Al Wehda from 20:20 IST
Al Akhdoud vs Al Orubah from 20:40 IST
Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli from 23:30 IST
Friday, November 1, 2024
Al Khaleej vs Al Raed from 20:05 IST
Dhamk vs Riyadh SC from 20:45 IST
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal from 23:30 IST
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Al Fateh vs Al Fayha from 20:05 IST
Al Taawoun vs Al Kholood from 20:25 IST
Al Ettifaq vs Al Qadsiah from 23:30 IST
When will Cristiano Ronaldo play?
Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, will take field on Friday, November 1 against table toppers and defending champions Al Hilal. The match will begin 23:30 IST.
Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 9 Live Streaming
Saudi Pro League matchday 9 will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website. Saudi Pro League matchday 9 will also be telecast live Sony Sports Network.