Football

ROM Vs UKR, UEFA Euro 2024: Romania Record Majestic 3-0 Victory Over Ukraine - In Pics

Romania kicked off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign with an incredible 3-0 victory against Ukraine in Munich. The Favourites Ukraine just did not show up as Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus all made the scoresheet to take Romania home. With work to be done, Ukraine meet Slovakia next, whereas Romania will go head to head against Belgium

UEFA Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Romania's Andrei Ratiu celebrates after the Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

1/8
UEFA Euro 2024: ROM 3 - 0 UKR
UEFA Euro 2024: ROM 3 - 0 UKR | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Romania players celebrate their win against Ukraine after the end of a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

2/8
Romania players celebrate their victory over Ukraine
Romania players celebrate their victory over Ukraine | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Romania players celebrate their victory at the Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

3/8
Romania beat Ukraine 3-0
Romania beat Ukraine 3-0 | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Romania players celebrate their victory at the Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

4/8
Nicolae Stanciu kicks the ball against Ukraine
Nicolae Stanciu kicks the ball against Ukraine | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Romania's Nicolae Stanciu kicks the ball ahead Ukraine's Volodymyr Brazhko during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

5/8
Razvan Marin scores against Ukraine
Razvan Marin scores against Ukraine | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Romania's Razvan Marin scores the second goal against Ukraine during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

6/8
Nicolae Stanciu celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Nicolae Stanciu celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Romania's Nicolae Stanciu celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Ukraine during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

7/8
Nicolae Stanciu scores a goal against Ukraine
Nicolae Stanciu scores a goal against Ukraine | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Romania's Nicolae Stanciu, fourth left, scores the opening goal during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

8/8
Ukrainian players sing their national anthem
Ukrainian players sing their national anthem | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Ukrainian players sing their national anthem prior to a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

