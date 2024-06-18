Football

ROM Vs UKR, UEFA Euro 2024: Romania Record Majestic 3-0 Victory Over Ukraine - In Pics

Romania kicked off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign with an incredible 3-0 victory against Ukraine in Munich. The Favourites Ukraine just did not show up as Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus all made the scoresheet to take Romania home. With work to be done, Ukraine meet Slovakia next, whereas Romania will go head to head against Belgium