ROM Vs UKR, UEFA Euro 2024: Romania Record Majestic 3-0 Victory Over Ukraine - In Pics

Romania's Andrei Ratiu celebrates after the Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania players celebrate their win against Ukraine after the end of a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania players celebrate their victory at the Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania players celebrate their victory at the Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania's Nicolae Stanciu kicks the ball ahead Ukraine's Volodymyr Brazhko during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania's Razvan Marin scores the second goal against Ukraine during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania's Nicolae Stanciu celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Ukraine during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania's Nicolae Stanciu, fourth left, scores the opening goal during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Ukrainian players sing their national anthem prior to a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.