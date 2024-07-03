Football

ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics

Netherlands progressed to the next stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 competition after thrashing Romania 3-0 in Munich. The Dutch started off really strong in the first 25 minutes, with Cody Gakpo opening the scoring in the 20th. Donyell Malen then scored two goals in a span of ten minutes to complete the 3-0 victory. They will now play either Turkiye or Austria in Berlin.

UEFA Euro 2024: Romania vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Players and fans of the Netherlands celebrate their victory during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany

2/10
Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring Netherlands third goal
Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring Netherlands' third goal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Netherlands' Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

3/10
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman celebrates after Donyell Malen of the Netherlands scored his side's third goal during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

4/10
Romanias head coach Edward Iordanescu
Romania's head coach Edward Iordanescu | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Romania's head coach Edward Iordanescu gestures during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

5/10
Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring Netherlands second goal
Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring Netherlands second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

6/10
Denzel Dumfries fights for the ball against Valentin Mihaila
Denzel Dumfries fights for the ball against Valentin Mihaila | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands fights for the ball against Romania's Valentin Mihaila during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

7/10
Cody Gakpo celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal
Cody Gakpo celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, bottom left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

8/10
Cody Gakpo scores a goal against Romania
Cody Gakpo scores a goal against Romania | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands scores a goal that was later disallowed for offside during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich.

9/10
Memphis Depay is challenged by Marius Marin
Memphis Depay is challenged by Marius Marin | Photo: AP/

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands (10) is challenged by Romania's Marius Marin during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

10/10
Radu Dragusin and Xavi Simons fight for the ball
Radu Dragusin and Xavi Simons fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Romania's Radu Dragusin, front, and Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

