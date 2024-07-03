Players and fans of the Netherlands celebrate their victory during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany
Netherlands' Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman celebrates after Donyell Malen of the Netherlands scored his side's third goal during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania's head coach Edward Iordanescu gestures during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands fights for the ball against Romania's Valentin Mihaila during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, bottom left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands scores a goal that was later disallowed for offside during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich.
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands (10) is challenged by Romania's Marius Marin during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Romania's Radu Dragusin, front, and Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.