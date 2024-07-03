Football

ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics

Netherlands progressed to the next stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 competition after thrashing Romania 3-0 in Munich. The Dutch started off really strong in the first 25 minutes, with Cody Gakpo opening the scoring in the 20th. Donyell Malen then scored two goals in a span of ten minutes to complete the 3-0 victory. They will now play either Turkiye or Austria in Berlin.