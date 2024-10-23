Football

Champions League: Vinicius Junior's Hat-Trick Helps Real Madrid Beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 - In Pics

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid turned boos into cheers with a 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). Madrid were 0-2 down at halftime in a rematch of last season’s final but rallied with three goals from Vinicius Junior — who also scored in the final in May — and one each from Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez. The crowd had jeered loudly after the halftime whistle as Madrid struggled and looked set for their second straight Champions League loss following a 14-match unbeaten run in the competition.