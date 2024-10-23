Champions League: Vinicius Junior's Hat-Trick Helps Real Madrid Beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 - In Pics

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti applauds to supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. Real Madrid won 5-2.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe plays the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. Vinicius scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-2 victory.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, top, fights for the ball with Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, celebrates with teammate Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, right, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe stands as Dortmund's players celebrate their side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Dortmund's Julian Brandt, center, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, and Eder Militao during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Dortmund's Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.