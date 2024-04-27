QPR thrashed Leeds United 4-0 in the Championship on Friday, ensuring Leicester City booked their promotion straight back to the Premier League. (More Football News)
Ilias Chair was the star for the Hoops as he scored the opener and assisted two more goals to ensure QPR will stay in the Championship for another season.
Lucas Andersen, Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field also got their names on the scoresheet in an emphatic win for Marti Cifuentes' side.
Leeds' heaviest defeat of the season was a huge blow in the race for an automatic promotion spot, with Ipswich Town just one point behind them in third place with two games in hand going into their away clash against Hull City on Saturday.
Data Debrief
Chair has scored six goals this season, including his strike in this game, to put him level with Dykes as the two QPR players with the most Championship goals this season. The Morocco international has also assisted eight goals this season, also leading the way among QPR players.
Despite losing this match heavily, Leeds had more shots than QPR (15-11) and both teams ended up with five attempts on target. They will try to bounce back at home to Southampton next week.