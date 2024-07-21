Yves Bissouma and Dane Scarlett were on target as Tottenham continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers. (More Football News)
Ange Postecoglou's side made it two wins in the space of a week, following their resounding 5-1 rout of Hearts on Wednesday.
QPR carried the greater attacking threat during the first half. Rayan Kolli's rasping 25-yard effort was tipped onto the crossbar by Brandon Austin, while Michael Frey was denied by the offside flag.
However, Spurs broke through four minutes before the break. Bissouma played a neat one-two with Dejan Kulusevski and glided away from a couple of challenges, before rounding Paul Nardi and scoring.
Son Heung-min and Timo Werner went close to doubling the lead before half-time, while Nardi denied Mikey Moore and James Maddison in the second half.
However, Tottenham did put the game to bed with three minutes remaining as Scarlett, moments after coming on as a substitute, turned home Moore's cross at the far post.