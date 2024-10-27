Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics

Ipswich Town's Harry Clarke, left, fouls Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter leading to a penalty, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.
Ipswich Town's Liam Delap celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, right, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo scores his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.
Ipswich Town's George Hirst celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.
Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.
Ipswich Town's Sammie Szmodics scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left and Ipswich Town's Kalvin Phillips vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.