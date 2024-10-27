Football

Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics

Bryan Mbeumo's late goal secured a 4-3 victory for Brentford over 10-man Ipswich Town in a thrilling Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium. Ipswich, managed by Kieran McKenna, started strong with quick first-half goals from Sam Szmodics and George Hirst, putting them ahead 2-0. However, just before halftime, the game turned dramatically. Yoane Wissa scored, and shortly after, an unfortunate own goal by Harry Clarke brought Brentford back into the match. Clarke then conceded a penalty early in the second half, which Mbeumo converted from 12 yards. The situation worsened for Clarke when he received a second yellow card, leaving Ipswich with ten men. Despite being down a player, Ipswich fought back, with Liam Delap scoring in the 86th minute. However, Mbeumo had the last word, as his cross-shot found the net deep into stoppage time.