Football

Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics

Bryan Mbeumo's late goal secured a 4-3 victory for Brentford over 10-man Ipswich Town in a thrilling Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium. Ipswich, managed by Kieran McKenna, started strong with quick first-half goals from Sam Szmodics and George Hirst, putting them ahead 2-0. However, just before halftime, the game turned dramatically. Yoane Wissa scored, and shortly after, an unfortunate own goal by Harry Clarke brought Brentford back into the match. Clarke then conceded a penalty early in the second half, which Mbeumo converted from 12 yards. The situation worsened for Clarke when he received a second yellow card, leaving Ipswich with ten men. Despite being down a player, Ipswich fought back, with Liam Delap scoring in the 86th minute. However, Mbeumo had the last word, as his cross-shot found the net deep into stoppage time.

Brentford and Ipswich Town English Premier League soccer photo gallery_
EPL 2024-25: Ipswich Town's Harry Clarke, left, fouls Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter leading to a penalty | Photo: Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP

Ipswich Town's Harry Clarke, left, fouls Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter leading to a penalty, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.

Brentford and Ipswich Town English Premier League soccer photo gallery_
EPL 2024-25: Ipswich Town's Liam Delap celebrates scoring his side's third goal | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Ipswich Town's Liam Delap celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.

Brentford and Ipswich Town English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Bryan Mbeumo
EPL 2024-25: Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, right, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, right, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.

Brentford and Ipswich Town English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Bryan Mbeumo
EPL 2024-25: Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo scores his side's third goal of the game | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo scores his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.

Brentford and Ipswich Town English Premier League soccer photo gallery_George Hirst
EPL 2024-25: Ipswich Town's George Hirst celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game | Photo: Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP
Ipswich Town's George Hirst celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.

Brentford and Ipswich Town English Premier League soccer photo gallery_
EPL 2024-25: Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.

Brentford and Ipswich Town English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Sammie Szmodics
EPL 2024-25: Ipswich Town's Sammie Szmodics scores his side's first goal | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Ipswich Town's Sammie Szmodics scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.

Brentford and Ipswich Town English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Bryan Mbeumo
EPL 2024-25: Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left and Ipswich Town's Kalvin Phillips vie for the ball | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left and Ipswich Town's Kalvin Phillips vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Ipswich Town, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London.

