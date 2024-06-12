Football

Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Beat Ireland 3-0 - In Pics

Football titan Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace to help Portugal defeat Ireland 3-0 on Wednesday (June 12) in a final warm-up game before Roberto Martinez's team heads to the UEFA European Championship in Germany. Ronaldo's second-half double strike followed Joao Felix's opener at Aveiro Municipal Stadium south of Porto. Portugal face the Czech Republic next Tuesday in Leipzig. They will also take on Turkey and Georgia in Group F.