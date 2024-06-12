Football

Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Beat Ireland 3-0 - In Pics

Football titan Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace to help Portugal defeat Ireland 3-0 on Wednesday (June 12) in a final warm-up game before Roberto Martinez's team heads to the UEFA European Championship in Germany. Ronaldo's second-half double strike followed Joao Felix's opener at Aveiro Municipal Stadium south of Porto. Portugal face the Czech Republic next Tuesday in Leipzig. They will also take on Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

Portugal vs Ireland: Pre-Euro 2024 Friendly | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with the ball during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.

1/7
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal against Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal against Ireland | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates after scoring against Ireland during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.

2/7
Cristiano Ronaldo and Nelson Semedo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Nelson Semedo | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Nelson Semedo celebrates during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.

3/7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.

4/7
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Ireland during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.

5/7
Cristiano Ronaldo fight for the ball with Irelands goalkeeper
Cristiano Ronaldo fight for the ball with Ireland's goalkeeper | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo fight for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.

6/7
Irelands goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher
Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stops the ball by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.

7/7
Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball against Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball against Ireland | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.

