Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Beat Ireland 3-0 - In Pics

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with the ball during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates after scoring against Ireland during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Nelson Semedo celebrates during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Ireland during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.
Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo fight for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.
Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stops the ball by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal.