POR 2-1 SCO, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Scores Winner As Portugal Come From Behind To Beat Scotland - In Pics

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Joao Felix, right, misses to score as Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn makes a save during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Diogo Jota, centre, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Grant Hanley, left, and Anthony Ralston during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre right, controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Nuno Mendes, centre, and Rafael Leao during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Nuno Mendes, right, and Scotland's Ryan Christie challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Antonio Silva, second from right, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, and Lyndon Dykes during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, second from left, smiles as he sits on the bench during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.