POR 2-1 SCO, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Scores Winner As Portugal Come From Behind To Beat Scotland - In Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner after entering the match as a substitute to help Portugal earn their second straight victory in the UEFA Nations League. Scott McTominay’s bullet header fired Scotland to a lead in just the seventh minute of the match. Bruno Fernandes then scored the equaliser early in the second half. Ronaldo then fired the winner in the 88th minute to help Portugal take the lead which they retained till the end.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after match against Scotland | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

2/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after the match
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after the match | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

3/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugals Joao Felix, right, misses to score as Scotlands goalkeeper Angus Gunn makes a save
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugal's Joao Felix, right, misses to score as Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn makes a save | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Joao Felix, right, misses to score as Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn makes a save during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

4/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

5/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugals Diogo Jota, centre, challenges for the ball with Scotlands Grant Hanley, left, and Anthony Ralston
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugal's Diogo Jota, centre, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Grant Hanley, left, and Anthony Ralston | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Diogo Jota, centre, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Grant Hanley, left, and Anthony Ralston during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

6/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo, centre right, controls the ball
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre right, controls the ball | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre right, controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

7/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugals Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Nuno Mendes, centre, and Rafael Leao during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

8/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugals Nuno Mendes, right, and Scotlands Ryan Christie challenge for the ball
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugal's Nuno Mendes, right, and Scotland's Ryan Christie challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Nuno Mendes, right, and Scotland's Ryan Christie challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

9/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugals Antonio Silva, second from right, challenges for the ball with Scotlands Scott McTominay, right, and Lyndon Dykes
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugal's Antonio Silva, second from right, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, and Lyndon Dykes | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Antonio Silva, second from right, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Scott McTominay, right, and Lyndon Dykes during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

10/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo, second from left, smiles as he sits on the bench
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, second from left, smiles as he sits on the bench | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, second from left, smiles as he sits on the bench during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Scotland at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

