POR 2-1 SCO, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Scores Winner As Portugal Come From Behind To Beat Scotland - In Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner after entering the match as a substitute to help Portugal earn their second straight victory in the UEFA Nations League. Scott McTominay’s bullet header fired Scotland to a lead in just the seventh minute of the match. Bruno Fernandes then scored the equaliser early in the second half. Ronaldo then fired the winner in the 88th minute to help Portugal take the lead which they retained till the end.