Football

PER Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Peru, Chile Play Out Goalless Draw In Texas - In Pics

Peru and Chile played out a goalless draw at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in their first Group A fixture of the 2024 Copa America. Chile dominated possession for most of the game and also had 11 shots with respect to Peru’s seven. However, Jorge Fossati’s men had more shots on target but were not clinical enough. Neither of the teams could break open their oppositions’ defense and had to settle for a point each. Peru will next face Canada, while Chile will take on Argentina.