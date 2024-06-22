Football

PER Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Peru, Chile Play Out Goalless Draw In Texas - In Pics

Peru and Chile played out a goalless draw at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in their first Group A fixture of the 2024 Copa America. Chile dominated possession for most of the game and also had 11 shots with respect to Peru’s seven. However, Jorge Fossati’s men had more shots on target but were not clinical enough. Neither of the teams could break open their oppositions’ defense and had to settle for a point each. Peru will next face Canada, while Chile will take on Argentina.

Copa America: Peru vs Chile | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Peru players embrace at the end of a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in Arlington, Texas.

1/9
Perus Gianluca Lapadula
Peru's Gianluca Lapadula | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Peru's Gianluca Lapadula sits on the field at the end of a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in Arlington, Texas.

2/9
| Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Chile's Rodrigo Echeverria, left, and Peru's Sergio Pena battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

3/9
Peru fans during match against Chile
Peru fans during match against Chile | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Peru fans watch a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in Arlington, Texas.

4/9
Igor Lichnovsky and Gianluca Lapadula battle for the ball
Igor Lichnovsky and Gianluca Lapadula battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Chile's Igor Lichnovsky, right, and Peru's Gianluca Lapadula battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

5/9
Diego Valdes and Andy Polo battle for the ball
Diego Valdes and Andy Polo battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Chile's Diego Valdes, left, and Peru's Andy Polo battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

6/9
Chiles Alexis Sanchez
Chile's Alexis Sanchez | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Chile's Alexis Sanchez reacts during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Peru in Arlington, Texas.

7/9
Miguel Araujo and Victor Davila battle for the ball
Miguel Araujo and Victor Davila battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Peru's Miguel Araujo, right, and Chile's Victor Davila battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

8/9
Chiles coach Ricardo Gareca
Chile's coach Ricardo Gareca | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Chile's coach Ricardo Gareca sits on the bench prior to a Copa America Group A soccer match against Peru in Arlington, Texas.

9/9
Diego Valdes and Andy Polo battle for the ball
Diego Valdes and Andy Polo battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Chile's Diego Valdes, right, and Peru's Andy Polo battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting; BJP Workers' Protest At Delhi Jal Board Office
  2. MP: Woman Beaten With Wooden Stick In Dhar As Onlookers Film Act, Video Goes Viral
  3. Will Nitish Kumar Reinvent Himself As The People’s Leader In The NDA Govt?
  4. Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna’s Brother Says Man Threatened Him With ‘Fake’ Sexual Assault Case
  5. Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu Of 'Vendetta Politics' After Demolition Of YSRCP's Under Construction Office
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer 2 Review: Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama Protects Deepika Padukone From The Impending War
  2. YRF Expresses Gratitude After Gujarat Court Lifts Stay Order On Junaid Khan's Debut Film 'Maharaj'
  3. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose With Their Friends And Family At Mehendi Ceremony - Check Full Pic Inside
  5. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Afghanistan, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. 'Unfair Umpiring' Controversy: G Sathiyan Speaks Out After Loss At WTT Contender Lagos
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  4. South Africa Vs England, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Proteas Remain Unbeatable - In Pics
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: How Did Relay Teams Qualify - Viral Video Debunked
World News
  1. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  2. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  3. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
  4. Coffee Lovers Are Getting Some Relaxation Amid Inflation As Starbucks Offers Great Discounts And Deals
  5. Israeli Strikes On Tent Camps Near Rafah Kill At Least 25 And Wound 50, Gaza Health Officials Say
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting; BJP Workers' Protest At Delhi Jal Board Office
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon