PSG 5-0 Inter Milan Highlights, Champions League Final: Magical Parisiens Demolish Nerazzurri To Claim European Glory

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Hi There!
It's almost time! The much-awaited UEFA Champions League finale between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan is nearly upon. Welcome to everyone who has joined us and watch this space for the build-up as well as live updates from the winner-takes-all clash.
PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Start Time, Streaming
The marquee clash kicks off at 12:30am India time. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India. The UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Starting XIs
This is how Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan line up ahead of kick-off in Munich:
Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma (goalkeeper), Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos (captain), Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue
Inter Milan: Yann Sommer; Francesco Acerbi, Benjamin Pavard, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram
PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Prize Money
Here's what is at stake in monetary terms. The Champions League final winners will earn 20 million euros, that is roughly 194.1 crore INR. The runners-up will take home 15.5 million euros (150.4 crore INR).
PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Opening Ceremony
Legendary rock band Linkin Park gets the opening ceremony of the Champions League final underway. They are belting out their classic numbers like 'In The End' and 'Numb', reuniting after a seven-year break for the occasion.
PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Moments Away
Right, the opening ceremony is done and dusted. The famed Champions League anthem plays, right before kick-off. The two teams shake hands and Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez meets his PSG counterpart Marquinhos alongside the referees. First-half coming up.
PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Kick-Off
Paris Saint-Germain attacking from left to right and Inter Milan from right to left in the first half. PSG, strangely, knock the ball out of play right after kick-off.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 1-0 INT
Inter pay the price of not seeing enough of the ball. PSG generate wave after wave of attacking moves and get the breakthrough in the 11th minute. Vitinha plays it to Desire Doue, who splits the Inter defence inside the box to find Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan simply taps it in to score against his former club and put Enrique's side ahead.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 2-0 INT
Desire Doue doubles PSG's advantage! The Parisiens break forward on a counter and Dembele surges ahead before crossing it to Doue. The 19-year-old Frenchman smashes it goalward from his right foot and unluckily for Inter, the ball takes a deflection off Dimarco to rattle custodian Yann Sommer and go in. PSG are 2-0 up in the 20th minute and the Nerazzurri are in serious trouble.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 2-0 INT
Inter squander a big chance to score, as Marcus Thuram's header off Calhanoglu's corner kick goes wide of the near post. He needed to be on target there. If Inter don't score the next goal in this game, that could be it for them.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Half-Time Update
PSG earn a corner at the stroke of half-time and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's header floats just over the Inter bar. The first half comes to an end after two minutes of added time and Luis Enrique's side leads 2-0. Inter have hardly got going so far, clueless in the face of Paris Saint-Germain's relentless pressure. Let's see if Simone Inzaghi's men can turn the tide after the interval.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 2-0 INT
Inter get the second half underway. The Nerazzurri have it all to do in the next 45 minutes, and must make the most of the chances they create if they are to challenge PSG.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 2-0 INT
Paris Saint-Germain's dream 2024-25 season has been expertly architected by manager Luis Enrique. The 55-year-old reportedly convinced club president Nasser al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos that he could build a younger and more coordinated side after Kylian Mbappe's departure. And he has certainly done that, what with the 19-year-old Desire Doue and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shining like diamonds.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 3-0 INT
Desire Doue is having the night of his life! He helped Hakimi score the first, then himself netted the second in the first half. The 19-year-old now fetches PSG's third, latching on to Vitinha's assist and beating Sommer again to put Enrique's men 3-0 up in the 62nd minute.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 4-0 INT
They are toying with Inter now. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this time, making the most of Ousmane Dembele's pass to score in the 72nd minute. This final has gone entirely one-sided now, becoming a glorious exhibition of Enrique and his men's cohesive brilliance.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 5-0 INT
PSG's youth brigade continues to run riot. 19-year-old Senny Mayulu comes off the bench to net Paris Saint-Germain's fifth goal in the 85th, in a night of utter dominance for the French titans.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Full-Time Update
The final whistle blows, perhaps to Inter Milan's relief. They are put out of their misery as PSG erupt in joy with a 5-0 thrashing of Inzaghi's men. Paris Saint-Germain are champions of Europe, and their delight knows no bounds.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: New Entrant To Title Holders
PSG thus become the latest entrants to the Champions League winners club. Below is the full, year-wise list:
PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: The Glory Shot
And here we have the crowning moment. PSG lift the coveted UEFA Champions League 2024-25 trophy under the inspired leadership of Luis Enrique: