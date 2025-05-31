PSG 5-0 Inter Milan Highlights, Champions League Final: Magical Parisiens Demolish Nerazzurri To Claim European Glory

PSG Vs Inter Milan Highlights, Champions League Final: Catch the play-by-play updates from the UCL 2024-25 title-round match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, as it happened at the Allianz Arena in Munich

PSG vs Inter Champions League final trophy celebration closeup
Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Photo: AP
A mesmerising display from Paris Saint-Germain's youth brigade, led by 19-year-old Desire Doue, powered the Luis Enrique-mentored side to its maiden UEFA Champions League triumph at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday (June 1 as per India time). PSG handed a 5-0 thrashing to Inter Milan in the final, riding Doue's brace and goals by Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu. The margin of victory was the biggest in a final in the Champions League’s 69-year history. Catch the highlights from the UCL title clash, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Hi There!

It's almost time! The much-awaited UEFA Champions League finale between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan is nearly upon. Welcome to everyone who has joined us and watch this space for the build-up as well as live updates from the winner-takes-all clash.

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Start Time, Streaming

The marquee clash kicks off at 12:30am India time. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India. The UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Starting XIs

This is how Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan line up ahead of kick-off in Munich:

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma (goalkeeper), Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos (captain), Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue

Inter Milan: Yann Sommer; Francesco Acerbi, Benjamin Pavard, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Prize Money

Here's what is at stake in monetary terms. The Champions League final winners will earn 20 million euros, that is roughly 194.1 crore INR. The runners-up will take home 15.5 million euros (150.4 crore INR).

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Opening Ceremony

Legendary rock band Linkin Park gets the opening ceremony of the Champions League final underway. They are belting out their classic numbers like 'In The End' and 'Numb', reuniting after a seven-year break for the occasion.

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Moments Away

Right, the opening ceremony is done and dusted. The famed Champions League anthem plays, right before kick-off. The two teams shake hands and Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez meets his PSG counterpart Marquinhos alongside the referees. First-half coming up.

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Kick-Off

Paris Saint-Germain attacking from left to right and Inter Milan from right to left in the first half. PSG, strangely, knock the ball out of play right after kick-off.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 1-0 INT

Inter pay the price of not seeing enough of the ball. PSG generate wave after wave of attacking moves and get the breakthrough in the 11th minute. Vitinha plays it to Desire Doue, who splits the Inter defence inside the box to find Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan simply taps it in to score against his former club and put Enrique's side ahead.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 2-0 INT

Desire Doue doubles PSG's advantage! The Parisiens break forward on a counter and Dembele surges ahead before crossing it to Doue. The 19-year-old Frenchman smashes it goalward from his right foot and unluckily for Inter, the ball takes a deflection off Dimarco to rattle custodian Yann Sommer and go in. PSG are 2-0 up in the 20th minute and the Nerazzurri are in serious trouble.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 2-0 INT

Inter squander a big chance to score, as Marcus Thuram's header off Calhanoglu's corner kick goes wide of the near post. He needed to be on target there. If Inter don't score the next goal in this game, that could be it for them.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Half-Time Update

PSG earn a corner at the stroke of half-time and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's header floats just over the Inter bar. The first half comes to an end after two minutes of added time and Luis Enrique's side leads 2-0. Inter have hardly got going so far, clueless in the face of Paris Saint-Germain's relentless pressure. Let's see if Simone Inzaghi's men can turn the tide after the interval.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 2-0 INT

Inter get the second half underway. The Nerazzurri have it all to do in the next 45 minutes, and must make the most of the chances they create if they are to challenge PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 2-0 INT

Paris Saint-Germain's dream 2024-25 season has been expertly architected by manager Luis Enrique. The 55-year-old reportedly convinced club president Nasser al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos that he could build a younger and more coordinated side after Kylian Mbappe's departure. And he has certainly done that, what with the 19-year-old Desire Doue and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shining like diamonds.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 3-0 INT

Desire Doue is having the night of his life! He helped Hakimi score the first, then himself netted the second in the first half. The 19-year-old now fetches PSG's third, latching on to Vitinha's assist and beating Sommer again to put Enrique's men 3-0 up in the 62nd minute.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 4-0 INT

They are toying with Inter now. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this time, making the most of Ousmane Dembele's pass to score in the 72nd minute. This final has gone entirely one-sided now, becoming a glorious exhibition of Enrique and his men's cohesive brilliance.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: PSG 5-0 INT

PSG's youth brigade continues to run riot. 19-year-old Senny Mayulu comes off the bench to net Paris Saint-Germain's fifth goal in the 85th, in a night of utter dominance for the French titans.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: Full-Time Update

The final whistle blows, perhaps to Inter Milan's relief. They are put out of their misery as PSG erupt in joy with a 5-0 thrashing of Inzaghi's men. Paris Saint-Germain are champions of Europe, and their delight knows no bounds.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: New Entrant To Title Holders

PSG thus become the latest entrants to the Champions League winners club. Below is the full, year-wise list:

PSG Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Champions League Final: The Glory Shot

And here we have the crowning moment. PSG lift the coveted UEFA Champions League 2024-25 trophy under the inspired leadership of Luis Enrique:

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss