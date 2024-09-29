NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Defensively Disciplined NEUFC Take On Sanguine KBFC

Kerala Blasters celebrate 2-1 win over East Bengal in the ISL 2024-25 match on Sunday, September 22. ISL | FSDL

Welcome to the live coverage of the NorthEast United-Kerala Blasters FC fixture in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25, taking place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The Blasters come into the fixture after their 2-1 win over East Bengal FC, whereas the Highlanders were handed a 3-2 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Both teams are placed eighth and ninth on the table, and will be looking for three valuable points. Follow the live action and updates, right here

LIVE UPDATES