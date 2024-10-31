Football

Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea, EFL Cup: Alexander Isak Leads Magpies into Quarter-Finals

Newcastle United advanced to the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, thanks to two quick first-half goals from Alexander Isak and an Axel Disasi own goal. The match saw Newcastle's Joelinton hit the post early on, while Chelsea's Renato Veiga narrowly missed with a deflected shot. The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when Sandro Tonali assisted Isak, who finished calmly past Chelsea's goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. This victory marks Newcastle's fourth EFL Cup quarter-final appearance in the last five seasons, showcasing their consistent performance in the tournament.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals Newcastle United vs Chelsea photo gallery_1
EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, right, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku battle for the ball | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, right, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals Newcastle United vs Chelsea photo gallery_2
EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, left, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku battle for the ball | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, left, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals Newcastle United vs Chelsea photo gallery_3
EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Chelsea's Joao Felix, right, battle for the ball | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Chelsea's Joao Felix, right, battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals Newcastle United vs Chelsea photo gallery_4
EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle United's Joe Willock celebrates an own goal by Chelsea's Axel Disasi during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals Newcastle United vs Chelsea photo gallery_5
EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, scores an own goal | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, scores an own goal during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.

EFL Cup Quarter-Finals Newcastle United vs Chelsea photo gallery_6
EFL Cup Quarter-Finals: Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall in action | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall in action during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.

  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know