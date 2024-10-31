Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, right, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, left, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Chelsea's Joao Felix, right, battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United's Joe Willock celebrates an own goal by Chelsea's Axel Disasi during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, scores an own goal during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall in action during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.