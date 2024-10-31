Football

Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea, EFL Cup: Alexander Isak Leads Magpies into Quarter-Finals

Newcastle United advanced to the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, thanks to two quick first-half goals from Alexander Isak and an Axel Disasi own goal. The match saw Newcastle's Joelinton hit the post early on, while Chelsea's Renato Veiga narrowly missed with a deflected shot. The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when Sandro Tonali assisted Isak, who finished calmly past Chelsea's goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. This victory marks Newcastle's fourth EFL Cup quarter-final appearance in the last five seasons, showcasing their consistent performance in the tournament.