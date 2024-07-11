Football

NED 1-2 ENG, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins' Stoppage Time Winner Sets Up England-Spain Final - In Pics

Gareth Southgate's bold call to substitute Harry Kane with Ollie Watkins worked wonders as the Aston Villa forward struck in the 90th minute to take England to their first ever final on foreign soil. Earlier, Kane had cancelled out Xavi Simons' opener for the Netherlands after a contentious VAR call that handed the English skipper a penalty. Now, England will take on Spain on Sunday trying to win their first title since the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands vs England. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Harry Kane celebrates in the arms of teammate Ollie Watkins at the end of a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany. England won 2-1.

2/10
Englands manager Gareth Southgate
England's manager Gareth Southgate | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

3/10
Wout Weghorst reacts after a semifinal match against England
Wout Weghorst reacts after a semifinal match against England | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands reacts after a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

4/10
Englands Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring a goal
England's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

England's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

5/10
Ollie Watkins scores Englands second goal
Ollie Watkins scores England's second goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Ollie Watkins, right, scores his side's second goal during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

6/10
Harry Kane challenges for the ball with Jerdy Schouten
Harry Kane challenges for the ball with Jerdy Schouten | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

England's Harry Kane challenges for the ball with Jerdy Schouten of the Netherlands during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

7/10
Kobbie Mainoo is challenged by Cody Gakpo
Kobbie Mainoo is challenged by Cody Gakpo | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

England's Kobbie Mainoo is challenged by Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

8/10
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

9/10
Harry Kane scores Englands opening goal
Harry Kane scores England's opening goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane, rear center, scores his side's first goal by a penalty kick during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

10/10
Xavi Simons celebrates with Denzel Dumfries after scoring a goal
Xavi Simons celebrates with Denzel Dumfries after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, center, celebrates with Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands after scoring his sides first goal during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

