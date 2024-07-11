Football

NED 1-2 ENG, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins' Stoppage Time Winner Sets Up England-Spain Final - In Pics

Gareth Southgate's bold call to substitute Harry Kane with Ollie Watkins worked wonders as the Aston Villa forward struck in the 90th minute to take England to their first ever final on foreign soil. Earlier, Kane had cancelled out Xavi Simons' opener for the Netherlands after a contentious VAR call that handed the English skipper a penalty. Now, England will take on Spain on Sunday trying to win their first title since the 1966 FIFA World Cup.