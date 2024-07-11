England's Harry Kane celebrates in the arms of teammate Ollie Watkins at the end of a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany. England won 2-1.
England's manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands reacts after a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
England's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
England's Ollie Watkins, right, scores his side's second goal during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
England's Harry Kane challenges for the ball with Jerdy Schouten of the Netherlands during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
England's Kobbie Mainoo is challenged by Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
England's Harry Kane, rear center, scores his side's first goal by a penalty kick during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, center, celebrates with Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands after scoring his sides first goal during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.