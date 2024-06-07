Football

NED Vs CAN, International Friendly: Netherlands Thrash Canada 4-0 - In Pics

The Netherlands romped to a 4-0 win over Canada in their international friendly match at De Kuip Stadium, Rotterdam on June 6. After a cagey opening 45, the hosts opened the floodgates in the 50th minute with Jeremie Frimpong setting up Memphis Depay. Seven minutes later, Frimpong made in 2-0. Goals from Wout Weghorst (63') and Virgil van Dijk (83') completed the rout, thus handing Jesse Marsch a forgettable debut as Canada boss. Both teams will compete in their respective continental championship, UEFA Euro for the Dutch, and Copa America for the Canadians.

International Soccer Friendly: Netherlands vs Canada | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Canada's goalkeeper Dayne Saint Clair, center, and Samuel Piette, left, greet their fans after the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

1/10
Netherlands players celebrate after match against Canada
Netherlands players celebrate after match against Canada | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Netherlands players celebrate after the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

2/10
Samuel Piette vies for the ball with Georginio Wijnaldum
Samuel Piette vies for the ball with Georginio Wijnaldum | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Canada's Samuel Piette, center, vies for the ball with Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, left, during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

3/10
Canada fans
Canada fans | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Canada fans cheer their team during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

4/10
Virgil van Dijk celebrates teams fourth goal
Virgil van Dijk celebrates teams fourth goal | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Netherlands players celebrate with captain Virgil van Dijk who scored his side's fourth goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

5/10
Wout Weghorst celebrates his sides third goal
Wout Weghorst celebrates his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Netherlands' Wout Weghorst runs off with the ball tucked under his shirt after scoring his side's third goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

6/10
Jeremie Frimpong celebrates scoring a goal against Canada
Jeremie Frimpong celebrates scoring a goal against Canada | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Netherlands' Jeremie Frimpong celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Netherlands' Lutsharel Geertruida, right, during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

7/10
Jeremie Frimpong
Jeremie Frimpong | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Netherlands' Jeremie Frimpong celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

8/10
Memphis Depay celebrates teams first goal
Memphis Depay celebrates team's first goal | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

9/10
Georginio Wijnaldum
Georginio Wijnaldum | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum fails to score as Canada's goalkeeper Dayne Saint Clair blocks the shot during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

10/10
Orange-clad fans
Orange-clad fans | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Orange-clad fans of the Dutch soccer team cheer prior to the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

