NED Vs CAN, International Friendly: Netherlands Thrash Canada 4-0 - In Pics

The Netherlands romped to a 4-0 win over Canada in their international friendly match at De Kuip Stadium, Rotterdam on June 6. After a cagey opening 45, the hosts opened the floodgates in the 50th minute with Jeremie Frimpong setting up Memphis Depay. Seven minutes later, Frimpong made in 2-0. Goals from Wout Weghorst (63') and Virgil van Dijk (83') completed the rout, thus handing Jesse Marsch a forgettable debut as Canada boss. Both teams will compete in their respective continental championship, UEFA Euro for the Dutch, and Copa America for the Canadians.