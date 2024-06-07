Canada's goalkeeper Dayne Saint Clair, center, and Samuel Piette, left, greet their fans after the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands players celebrate after the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Canada's Samuel Piette, center, vies for the ball with Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, left, during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Canada fans cheer their team during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands players celebrate with captain Virgil van Dijk who scored his side's fourth goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst runs off with the ball tucked under his shirt after scoring his side's third goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands' Jeremie Frimpong celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Netherlands' Lutsharel Geertruida, right, during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands' Jeremie Frimpong celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum fails to score as Canada's goalkeeper Dayne Saint Clair blocks the shot during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Orange-clad fans of the Dutch soccer team cheer prior to the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.