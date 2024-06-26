Football

NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Sabitzer Strike Helps Austria Sit On Top Of Group D - In Pics

In a five-goal thriller at the Olympia Stadion in Berlin, Austria took three points as well as the first spot in Group D ahead of France. An unfortunate Malen own goal started things off in the sixth minute. However, Gakpo equalised in the 47th minute, only for both the teams to score again to make it 2-2. A late 80th minute Sabitzer strike won Austria as Rangnick’s men qualified with confidence.

UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands vs Austria | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Austria players celebrate with fans following their win over the Netherlands in a Group D match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

1/9
Austrias head coach Ralf Rangnick
Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates after their win in a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

2/9
Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after scoring his sides third goal
Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

3/9
Memphis Depay celebrates scoring a goal against Austria
Memphis Depay celebrates scoring a goal against Austria | Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands celebrates the second goal against Austria during a Group D match between Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

4/9
Romano Schmid scores Austrias second goal
Romano Schmid scores Austria's second goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Austria's Romano Schmid, second left, scores his side's second goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

5/9
Stefan de Vrij and Marko Arnautovic challenge for the ball
Stefan de Vrij and Marko Arnautovic challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands, left, and Austria's Marko Arnautovic, right, challenge for the ball during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

6/9
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman reacts during a Group D match between Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

7/9
Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal against Austria
Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal against Austria | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates his goal against Austria during a Group D match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

8/9
Donyell Malen reacts after scoring an own goal
Donyell Malen reacts after scoring an own goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, right, reacts after scoring an own goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

9/9
Maximilian Wober is challenged by Tijjani Reijnders
Maximilian Wober is challenged by Tijjani Reijnders | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Austria's Maximilian Wober, center, is challenged by Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands, right, during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

