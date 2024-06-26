NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Sabitzer Strike Helps Austria Sit On Top Of Group D - In Pics

Austria players celebrate with fans following their win over the Netherlands in a Group D match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates after their win in a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands celebrates the second goal against Austria during a Group D match between Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's Romano Schmid, second left, scores his side's second goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands, left, and Austria's Marko Arnautovic, right, challenge for the ball during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman reacts during a Group D match between Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates his goal against Austria during a Group D match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, right, reacts after scoring an own goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Austria's Maximilian Wober, center, is challenged by Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands, right, during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.