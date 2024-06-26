Football

NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Sabitzer Strike Helps Austria Sit On Top Of Group D - In Pics

In a five-goal thriller at the Olympia Stadion in Berlin, Austria took three points as well as the first spot in Group D ahead of France. An unfortunate Malen own goal started things off in the sixth minute. However, Gakpo equalised in the 47th minute, only for both the teams to score again to make it 2-2. A late 80th minute Sabitzer strike won Austria as Rangnick’s men qualified with confidence.