Football

Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Clinches Champions League Victory For Hosts - In Pics

Monaco marked a stunning return to the Champions League by defeating 10-man Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday. The match at Stade Louis II started disastrously for Barcelona, as Eric Garcia was shown a straight red card just 10 minutes in for a foul on Takumi Minamino, who was set to score after a mistake by Marc-André ter Stegen. Six minutes later, Monaco took advantage when Maghnes Akliouche struck a low shot into the net, leaving ter Stegen with no chance. Despite being a man down, Barcelona equalized before halftime with Lamine Yamal’s low shot into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute