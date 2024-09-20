Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Clinches Champions League Victory For Hosts - In Pics

Monaco players celebrate at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco. Monaco won 2-1.
Monaco's George Ilenikhena celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match against Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.
Monaco's George Ilenikhena, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, fights for the ball with Monaco's Mohammed Salisu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Monaco.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, is challenged by Monaco's Vanderson during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.
Barcelona's Pedri, left, controls the ball past Monaco's Vanderson during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.
Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, fights for the ball with Monaco's Mohammed Salisu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Monaco.
Barcelona's Raphinha, left, is challenged by Monaco's Wilfried Singo during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.
American former professional basketball player Michael Jordan, center, gestures as he poses for a selfie while attend the start of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.