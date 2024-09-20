Football

Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Clinches Champions League Victory For Hosts - In Pics

Monaco marked a stunning return to the Champions League by defeating 10-man Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday. The match at Stade Louis II started disastrously for Barcelona, as Eric Garcia was shown a straight red card just 10 minutes in for a foul on Takumi Minamino, who was set to score after a mistake by Marc-André ter Stegen. Six minutes later, Monaco took advantage when Maghnes Akliouche struck a low shot into the net, leaving ter Stegen with no chance. Despite being a man down, Barcelona equalized before halftime with Lamine Yamal’s low shot into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Monaco players celebrate at the end of the match | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Monaco players celebrate at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco. Monaco won 2-1.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Monacos George Ilenikhena celebrates with his teammates
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Monaco's George Ilenikhena celebrates with his teammates | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Monaco's George Ilenikhena celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match against Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Monacos George Ilenikhena, right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Monaco's George Ilenikhena, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Monaco's George Ilenikhena, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelonas Robert Lewandowski, right, fights for the ball with Monacos Mohammed Salisu
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, fights for the ball with Monaco's Mohammed Salisu | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, fights for the ball with Monaco's Mohammed Salisu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelonas Lamine Yamal, right, is challenged by Monacos Vanderson
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, is challenged by Monaco's Vanderson | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, is challenged by Monaco's Vanderson during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelonas Pedri, left, controls the ball past Monacos Vanderson
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelona's Pedri, left, controls the ball past Monaco's Vanderson | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Barcelona's Pedri, left, controls the ball past Monaco's Vanderson during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelonas Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his sides opening goal
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Monacos Maghnes Akliouche, center, celebrates after scoring his sides opening goal
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelonas Jules Kounde, left, fights for the ball with Monacos Mohammed Salisu
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, fights for the ball with Monaco's Mohammed Salisu | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, fights for the ball with Monaco's Mohammed Salisu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelonas Raphinha, left, is challenged by Monacos Wilfried Singo
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: Barcelona's Raphinha, left, is challenged by Monaco's Wilfried Singo | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Barcelona's Raphinha, left, is challenged by Monaco's Wilfried Singo during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.

UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: American former professional basketball player Michael Jordan
UEFA Champions League, Monaco and Barcelona: American former professional basketball player Michael Jordan | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

American former professional basketball player Michael Jordan, center, gestures as he poses for a selfie while attend the start of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco.

