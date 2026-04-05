Miami Heat Vs Washington Wizards, NBA 2026: Heat Torch Wizards in Offensive Shootout - In Pics
The Miami Heat routed the Washington Wizards 152-136 on Saturday, setting a season-high for points in a high-octane performance. Jaime Jaquez Jr. delivered a season-best 32 points, while rookie Kel’el Ware was a force in the paint, tallying 24 points, 19 rebounds, and matching a career-high with 7 blocks. Washington’s defence had no answer for Miami’s 57% shooting, though rookie Will Riley provided a bright spot for the Wizards with a career-high 31 points. Despite Bam Adebayo being held to just 14 points, Miami’s depth ensured a comfortable victory as they look to solidify their playoff positioning. See best photos from the match.
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