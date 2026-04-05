Miami Heat Vs Washington Wizards, NBA 2026: Heat Torch Wizards in Offensive Shootout - In Pics

The Miami Heat routed the Washington Wizards 152-136 on Saturday, setting a season-high for points in a high-octane performance. Jaime Jaquez Jr. delivered a season-best 32 points, while rookie Kel’el Ware was a force in the paint, tallying 24 points, 19 rebounds, and matching a career-high with 7 blocks. Washington’s defence had no answer for Miami’s 57% shooting, though rookie Will Riley provided a bright spot for the Wizards with a career-high 31 points. Despite Bam Adebayo being held to just 14 points, Miami’s depth ensured a comfortable victory as they look to solidify their playoff positioning. See best photos from the match.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
NBA: Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) aims to score as Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
1/9
NBA: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat
Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) defends Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo; AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) defends Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat
Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) passes the ball under pressure from Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards
Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) and Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) defends Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26: Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) aims to score as Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and center Kel'el Ware (7) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) aims to score as Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) and center Bam Adebayo (13) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Basketball: Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) looks up during the end of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Basketball: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  5. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Vows to turn Iran into a 'Living Hell' if Strait of Hormuz not Opened

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At A Prestigious Pune College

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 