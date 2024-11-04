Football

English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics

A tumultuous week for Manchester United ended with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday (November 3, 2024) and the unwanted statistic that the club has made its worst league start for almost 40 years. Bruno Fernandes fired United ahead from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, but Moises Caicedo’s stunning long-range volley secured a 1-1 draw for Chelsea and left United on 12 points. Opta, the Premier League’s stats supplier, said this was the club's lowest point tally after 10 games since the 1986-87 season. That was the year Alex Ferguson was hired and went on to lead the club to a period of unprecedented success, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. United fans will have to hope that is a good omen after Erik ten Hag was fired this week and replaced by Ruben Amorim.