English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics

A tumultuous week for Manchester United ended with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday (November 3, 2024) and the unwanted statistic that the club has made its worst league start for almost 40 years. Bruno Fernandes fired United ahead from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, but Moises Caicedo’s stunning long-range volley secured a 1-1 draw for Chelsea and left United on 12 points. Opta, the Premier League’s stats supplier, said this was the club's lowest point tally after 10 games since the 1986-87 season. That was the year Alex Ferguson was hired and went on to lead the club to a period of unprecedented success, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. United fans will have to hope that is a good omen after Erik ten Hag was fired this week and replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football_Ruud van Nistelrooy
EPL 2024-25: Manchester United's head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds after match against Chelsea | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Manchester United's head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds after the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football gallery_Reece James
EPL 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James, left, fails to score against Man United | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Chelsea's Reece James, left, fails to score during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football gallery_Moises Caicedo
EPL 2024-25: Chelsea's Moises Caicedo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football gallery_Moises Caicedo
EPL 2024-25: Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football gallery_Bruno Fernandes
EPL 2024-25: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football gallery_Bruno Fernandes
EPL 2024-25: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores his side's opening goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football gallery_ Olivia Rodrigo
EPL 2024-25: American singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
American singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo, centre, attends the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football gallery_Rasmus Hojlund
EPL 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James, right, is challenged by Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Chelsea's Reece James, right, is challenged by Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea football gallery_Marcus Rashford
EPL 2024-25: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Moises Caicedo | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United vs Chelsea gallery_Lisandro Martinez
EPL 2024-25: Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is challenged by Chelsea's Malo Gusto | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is challenged by Chelsea's Malo Gusto, rear, during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Shaheen Afridi's Early Fireworks Fizzle Out As Mitchell Starc Claims Hat-Trick | PAK 171/7 (40.2)
  2. IND Vs SA: India Enjoy Fun, Light-Hearted Quiz Session After Landing In Durban For South Africa T20Is - Watch
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Toss Update: AUS Field First In Overcast, Cool Melbourne Conditions - Check Playing XIs
  5. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Latham Says Magnitude Of Historic Series Triumph Will 'Sink In' Once Dust Settles
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  2. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  3. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
  4. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Seeking Improvements In Champions League Despite Derby Win
  5. Inter Milan 1-0 Venezia, Serie A: Martinez Nods Hosts To Controversial Victory
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  2. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  3. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  4. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
  5. Hong Kong Open Final: Diana Shnaider Beats Katie Boulter To Win 4th WTA Title Of 2024
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

