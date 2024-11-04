English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics

Manchester United's head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds after the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's Reece James, left, fails to score during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores his side's opening goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
American singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo, centre, attends the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's Reece James, right, is challenged by Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, is challenged by Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is challenged by Chelsea's Malo Gusto, rear, during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.