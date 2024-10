Football

English Premier League: Manchester United Pip Brentford 2-1 - In Pics

Manchester United picked up only their third Premier League win of the season by beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday (October 19, 2024). Alejandro Garnacho scored from a brilliant volley as United fought back to emerge victors at Old Trafford. The Argentina international fired home from a tight angle when connecting with Marcus Rashford’s cross just after halftime. It sparked a comeback that saw Rasmus Hojlund hit the winner and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.