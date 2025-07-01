Man City 3-4 Al-Hilal, Highlights, FIFA CWC 2025 Rd Of 16: Defending Champions MCFC Out Of Club World Cup

Follow the highlights and updates of the Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between Manchester City and Al-Hilal, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Man-City-Al-Hilal
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes and Al-Hilal's Moteb Al-Harbi battle during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando. AP
Here are the highlights of the round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 being played between Manchester City and Al-Hilal at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Monday, 1 July 2025. Marcos Leonardo scored his second goal on a rebound in the 112th minute, and Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3 on Monday night, eliminating the Premier League power from the Club World Cup in the round of 16. Get the scores and updates of the Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between Manchester City and Al-Hilal, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Man City Dumped Out

It's an upset alright! Manchester City, the defending champions, are out of the FIFA Club World Cup.

FT, Manchester City 3, Al-Hilal 4.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action for the Manchester City vs Al-Hilal, round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will start at 6:30 am IST. The match will be played at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Monday, 1 July 2025.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: How To Watch?

The Manchester City vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Round Of 16 match will be live streamed on the DAZN Network. In India, the tournament isn't available for telecast.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Preview

Following a hard-fought group campaign featuring prolific goalscorers Manchester City and a defensively solid Al-Hilal, the round of 16 in the Club World Cup (CWC) is set to be an exciting matchup. The winner of this clash will advance to the quarter-finals in Orlando.

Manchester City dominated their Group G opponents, scoring a tournament-high 13 goals and finishing the group stage as the only team to win all three of their matches. City consistently scored at least two goals before halftime in each game and led at the end of each half. Many expect them to continue this performance. According to Opta’s global power rankings, fourth-ranked Manchester City will face off against Al-Hilal, which is ranked 75th.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Starting XIs

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Kickoff Soon!

The match will start soon. J. Valenzuela is the referee of the match. The players are doing their pre-match practice drills on the pitch. The match will start at the scheduled time of 6:30 am IST.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: QFs Draw

  • 4 July: Fluminense v Man City/Al-Hilal

  • 5 July: Palmeiras v Chelsea

  • 5 July: PSG v Bayern Munich

  • 5 July: Real Madrid/Juventus v Borussia Dortmund/Monterrey

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: KO

Kick-off in Orlando as Al-Hilal get things underway against Man City. The winner of this tie will meet Fluminense in the quarters.

1' Manchester City 0-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Man City Possession

As usual, Manchester City have the bulk of the possession and Al-Hilal are just playing the waiting game.

4' Manchester City 0-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Ruben Dias Chance

First big chance of the game and it falls to Ruben Dias. Bernardo Silva takes a corner and Al-Hilal clear the ball but it falls to Jérémy Doku, who swings in a cross from the left as it falls to Dias but the latter's header goes straight into Bono's hands.

6' Manchester City 0-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Contentious Goal Scored

Wow! Controversial goal scored by Bernardo Silva as Manchester City take an early lead again. Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross takes a deflection before the ball landing to Silva's feet who pokes it in. However, Al-Hilal players aren't happy as they feel the Portuguese has handled it.

9' Manchester City 0-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: City's Fast Start At CWC

Pep Guardiola's side have scored four goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, more than any other team in the 2025 Club World Cup.

19' Manchester City 1-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Jeremy Doku Chance

Jeremy Doku has the Al-Hilal defence on the strings and the winger once again dances around the penalty area and whips in a low cross or rather than a shot but it goes wide off the post as well as Erling Haaland, who was near the goal area.

24' Manchester City 1-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Josko Gvardiol Gets Booked

Josko Gvardiol is shown the yellow card for a bad foul as he hauls down a Al-Hilal player. The Al-Hilal bench with Simone Inzaghi are incensed and the Croat is rightfully booked.

27' Manchester City 1-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Bono Called Into Action

Josko Gvardiol header is saved by Bono as the former Sevilla keeper makes a fine save to keep his side in the game.

30' Manchester City 1-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Second City Player Booked

Matheus Nunes now gets booked for fouling a Al-Hilal player. City leading by a goal to nil but have to be careful with their bookings here.

38' Manchester City 1-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Al-Hilal Chance

Attempt missed as Marcos Leonardo's header goes way off the goal for Al-Hilal who have spurned a golden chance. Great move from the SPL side as Kanno whips in a cross but Leonardo cannot give the header a direction and it flies away.

43' Manchester City 1-0 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Five Mins Added

Five minutes added on.

Al-Hilal with the bulk of the possession for the first time in this half.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: HT

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Second-half KO

Second-half begins and it's a goal for Al-Hilal are level.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Marcus Leonardo Scores

What a start from Al-Za'eem in Orlando! Marcus Leonardo has levelled for the SPL side to make it 1-1 in the match.

46' Manchester City 1-1 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Al-Za'eem On Song

Al-Za'eem are on song and it seems Simone Inzaghi's half-time talks has worked wonders. Malcom feeds Joao Cancelo, who loses his footing as he shoots and it's over the bar.

48' Manchester City 1-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Al-Za'eem Fans Are Ecastic

Wow! How many times have we seen Man City being broken on the counter and Malcom is released by Cancelo with the Brazilian making no mistake and putting past Ederson.

52' Manchester City 1-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Subs

Manchester City bring on Rodri, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji. Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol and Ilkay Gundogan go off.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Haaland

And with a flick of a switch Man City are level! Bernardo Silva swings in a corner and Manuel Akanji knocks the ball down for Erling Haaland who finishes with ease.

55' Manchester City 2-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Heat Is On In Orlando And On The Field

With mercury rising in Orlando, there's a lot of heat on the field too. 2-2 in this match and it's anyone's game.

58' Manchester City 2-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Malcolm Getting Subbed

Malcom is being subbed off, and on comes Kaio Cesar in his place.

64' Manchester City 2-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: No Goals

Three goals in the second-half and we could yet have another as the game is levelled at 2-2.

67' Manchester City 2-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Cooling Break

Cooling break on as teams try to dissect and build tactics with crucial next few minutes ahead of them.

71' Manchester City 2-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Doku Header Goes Wide

Jeremy Doku heads over from two yards out from Erling Haaland's pass. The Belgian should have scored there.

75' Manchester City 2-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Kanno's Chance Goes Begging

Al-Hilal are causing problems and this time it's the skipper Mohamed Kanno who cannot head on to the City goal.

79' Manchester City 2-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: ET Coming

City are finding all the chances to score as Ruben Dias now fires in a long range from 25 yards but Bono makes a neat save. Extra-time looming!

85' Manchester City 2-2 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Al-Hilal Subs

Simone Inzaghi brings in the changes - Hamad Al Yami and Ali Al Bulayhi for Joao Cancelo and Moteb Al Harbi.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Injury Time

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Extra-time We Go

Extra-time we go and ref blows the full-time whistle. Pep Guardiola isn't happy with something, apparently Jeremy Doku being fouled on the counter and argues with the ref. Scenes!

Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Al-Hilal 2.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Extra-time Begins

Extra-time begins as Man City and Al-Hilal look for victory and book their spot in the quarters. City bring on Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki to replace Erling Haaland and Tijjani Reijnders.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Goaaaalllll!

Kalidou Koulibaly heads in from a Ruben Neves corner to give his side the lead. What's worse, there's no Haaland for City. How will they respond?

94' Manchester City 2-3 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: City Free-kick

Al-Hilal had drawn with Real Madrid in the group stages. City earn a free-kick and Silva is on the ball. Nice whip but Bono is on it again.

100' Manchester City 2-3 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Subdued Rodri Cameo

Rodri goes off by Pep Guardiola after coming on in the second half. An odd cameo from the Spanish international.

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Phil Foden Goal

Super Sub Phil Foden scores after a neat pass from Rayan Cherki. It's 3-3 and this could be a 7-goal thriller.

Man City 3-3 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Second-half In ET Begins

Second-half gets underway in the Extra-time. If we are deadlocked in this half, penalties will reveal the winner.

Man City 3-3 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: End-to-end Stuff

Chances at either ends in this game. Still we wait for the game's seventh goal.

Man City 3-3 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Marcos Leonardo Goal

Marcos Leonardo has surely given his side the victory and sent through to the quarters. Ederson parries Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's header and it lands to Marcos Leonardo, who makes no mistake and bundles it to spark wild celebrations.

Man City 3-4 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: What A Block From Nathan Ake 

Al-Hilal break on the counter here and Renan Lodi whips in a low cross to Rúben Neves who tries to score only for Nathan Ake to block.

Man City 3-4 Al-Hilal

Manchester City Vs Al-Hilal, Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Time Running Out For MCFC

MCFC for all their riches, have been terrible at the back who have shipped in 4 goals. Guardiola has all to do in the summer window ahead of the Premier League opener.

Man City 3-4 Al-Hilal

Published At:
