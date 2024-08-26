Football

EPL: Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz Goals Help Liverpool Beat Brentford 2-0 - In Pics

Arne Slot's breezy start to life as Liverpool head coach continued when his new side cantered to a 2-0 win over Brentford in the English Premier League on Sunday (August 25). Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz slotted his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock. Brentford responded well, going close with two short-range headers either side of half-time, but Mohamed Salah dashed the visitors' hopes of taking anything from their trip to Anfield with a second goal 20 minutes from time.