Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank applaud supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Brentford's Nathan Collins, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Brentford's Mads Roerslev, right, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, centre, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Referee Stuart Attwell shows a yellow card to Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Brentford's Nathan Collins reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.