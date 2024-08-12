Football

Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links

Liverpool are the only English Premier League side yet to make a signing in the transfer window so far, and have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi

Arne-Slot-liverpool-coach
Arne Slot is confident new signings will arrive at Liverpool before the transfer window shuts.
info_icon

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists he is keen to strengthen his squad following their two pre-season friendlies at Anfield on Sunday. (More Football News

The Reds are the only Premier League side yet to make a signing in the transfer window so far, and have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. 

Slot's reign as Jurgen Klopp's successor has proved to be a seamless transition, winning three of his five games in charge (two draws). 

The latest of which came on his Anfield debut, securing a 4-1 win over Sevilla, followed by a goalless draw against Las Palmas in a behind-closed doors match.

And while the Dutchman is confident signings will arrive on Merseyside, he was quick to acknowledge the strong Liverpool squad he has inherited. 

"I think as a club like we are, we are always looking if we can strengthen the squad. But it’s not so easy to strengthen the squad if you see both games today," said Slot. 

"I’ve said many times before that I’ve inherited a really strong team and if we can and if we think it’s possible, we will strengthen the squad. But only if we think we can and if it’s possible.

Both matches at Anfield saw several first-team players in action, with all of Liverpool's representatives at the Copa America and Euro 2024 all back with the squad. 

The likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez all featured on Sunday, but Slot said his players are not quite where he would like them to be in regards to their fitness. 

"No, ideally we would have had them from the start, all of them," Slot started. "Then, players like Virgil [van Dijk] and all the others that went off after 60, 70 minutes could have played the whole game. But I am pleased, if you look at the situation.

"These players had to go to a holiday, a lot of them came back really strong. And the ones I had from the start stayed fit for all the time.

"Yeah, pleased with the fitness level the team has, and also without injuries at the moment, and that is an important thing in pre-season."

