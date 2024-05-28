Football

Clausura Final: Club America Secure Back-To-Back Title - In Pics

Mexican club Club America secured their back-to-back championships as they defeated fellow rivals Cruz Azul 1-0 in the second leg and with aggregate win of 2-1 in the 2024 Clausura final. The first leg had ended in a draw with both sides ending 1-1 apiece at Cruz Azul's Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. A 78th spot-kick by Henry Martin calmed the nerves in the home stadium and the staff as America won the title. The final victory sees Club America extend their record tally of 15 titles to their name. Chivas are second with 12 titles whereas Toluca are third with 10 and Cruz Azul in fourth with nine.