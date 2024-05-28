America's team captain Henry Martin lifts the trophies after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City. American won 1-0.
America's coach Andre Jardine celebrates after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
America's team captain Henry Martin lifts the trophies after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
America's Diego Valdes celebrates after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
Cruz Azul's players appeal to referee Marco Ortiz after he awards a penalty to America during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
Referee Marco Ortiz awards America a penalty after a VAR review during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
Cruz Azul's players stand on the pitch with their second place medals after losing 0-1 against America during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
America's Julian Quinonez, right, and Cruz Azul's Willer Ditta compete for the ball during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
America's Alvaro Fidalgo, right, blocks a shot by Cruz Azul's Ignacio Rivero during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.