Football

Clausura Final: Club America Secure Back-To-Back Title - In Pics

Mexican club Club America secured their back-to-back championships as they defeated fellow rivals Cruz Azul 1-0 in the second leg and with aggregate win of 2-1 in the 2024 Clausura final. The first leg had ended in a draw with both sides ending 1-1 apiece at Cruz Azul's Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. A 78th spot-kick by Henry Martin calmed the nerves in the home stadium and the staff as America won the title. The final victory sees Club America extend their record tally of 15 titles to their name. Chivas are second with 12 titles whereas Toluca are third with 10 and Cruz Azul in fourth with nine.

Clausura Final: Club America vs Cruz Azul | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

America's team captain Henry Martin lifts the trophies after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City. American won 1-0.

1/8
Americas coach Andre Jardine
America's coach Andre Jardine | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

America's coach Andre Jardine celebrates after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

2/8
Americas team captain Henry Martin
America's team captain Henry Martin | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

America's team captain Henry Martin lifts the trophies after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

3/8
Americas Diego Valdes
America's Diego Valdes | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

America's Diego Valdes celebrates after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

4/8
Mexican soccer league final: Cruz Azul vs America
Mexican soccer league final: Cruz Azul vs America | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

Cruz Azul's players appeal to referee Marco Ortiz after he awards a penalty to America during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

5/8
Referee Marco Ortiz awards America a penalty
Referee Marco Ortiz awards America a penalty | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

Referee Marco Ortiz awards America a penalty after a VAR review during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match against Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

6/8
Cruz Azuls players with second place medal
Cruz Azul's players with second place medal | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

Cruz Azul's players stand on the pitch with their second place medals after losing 0-1 against America during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

7/8
Julian Quinonez and Willer Ditta fights for the ball
Julian Quinonez and Willer Ditta fights for the ball | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

America's Julian Quinonez, right, and Cruz Azul's Willer Ditta compete for the ball during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

8/8
America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league final
America vs Cruz Azul Mexican soccer league final | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

America's Alvaro Fidalgo, right, blocks a shot by Cruz Azul's Ignacio Rivero during the Mexican soccer league final second leg match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress