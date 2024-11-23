Football

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Not Focused On Liverpool And Man City, Insists Nicolas Jackson After Win

Jackson netted his seventh Premier League goal of the season and was joined on the scoresheet by Enzo Fernandez on Saturday, as Enzo Maresca got one over on his former club at the King Power Stadium

Chelsea are not getting carried away by talk of a title challenge following their 2-1 win over Leicester City, according to striker Nicolas Jackson. (More Football News)

Jackson netted his seventh Premier League goal of the season and was joined on the scoresheet by Enzo Fernandez on Saturday, as Enzo Maresca got one over on his former club at the King Power Stadium.

The result lifted the Blues to 22 points in third, just one adrift of champions Manchester City in second and six behind leaders Liverpool. 

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Jackson said: "We know the months of November and December have a lot of games, so we just try to recover for the next one and go again.

Nicolas Jackson celebrates with Enzo Fernandez - null
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Jackson And Fernandez Mark A Happy Return For Maresca

BY Stats Perform

"I saw the danger, then the ball came to Enzo, he gave it to me and he finished. I'm just working in every game to try to help the team win."

Asked if Chelsea were now thinking of themselves as title challengers, he added: "No, we don't look at the teams in front of us, we just try to win every game."

Five of Jackson's goals this season have come on the road, the most of any player in the Premier League.

Since the start of May, only Erling Haaland (18) has bettered Jackson's 11 goals in the competition overall.

Leicester got a stoppage-time consolation through Jordan Ayew's penalty, though they earlier felt aggrieved not to be awarded a spot-kick when Stephy Mavididi was seemingly felled by Wesley Fofana in the 85th minute.

Boss Steve Cooper lamented that call, saying: "We've had some terrible luck with this referee. That continued today. 

"There's also the game to talk about. Tough first half in terms of Chelsea territory and dominance with the ball. We gave away a poor goal. It should have been 0-0. 

"Defensively we were generally okay. We need to be showing courage and belief. If we do that we can create chances and be a threat. 

"The big moment is the first penalty not given, it's clear what happened there. The second one was offside [before VAR] and you see how onside he was. 

"That was the story of the officials' game. You can speak to them after 30 minutes. I'm not sure if I will or won't."

