La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Break Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak, Hand Them 4-0 Defeat - In Pics

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs with the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde is challenged by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.