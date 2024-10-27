Football

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Break Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak, Hand Them 4-0 Defeat - In Pics

Barcelona defeated their rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in the first Clasico of the season, moving six points clear at the top of La Liga and ending Los Blancos' year-long unbeaten streak. Entering Saturday's match, Madrid hoped to match the record for the longest unbeaten run in La Liga history, which stands at 43 games and was set by Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona between 2017 and 2018. However, they were overwhelmed in front of a stunned Santiago Bernabéu crowd. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals in quick succession during the second half, and Lamine Yamal and Raphinha added to the score. While Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered their first league defeat since September 2023, Hansi Flick's Barcelona made a strong statement about their title ambitions, achieving their 10th win in 11 games this season.