Football

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Break Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak, Hand Them 4-0 Defeat - In Pics

Barcelona defeated their rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in the first Clasico of the season, moving six points clear at the top of La Liga and ending Los Blancos' year-long unbeaten streak. Entering Saturday's match, Madrid hoped to match the record for the longest unbeaten run in La Liga history, which stands at 43 games and was set by Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona between 2017 and 2018. However, they were overwhelmed in front of a stunned Santiago Bernabéu crowd. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals in quick succession during the second half, and Lamine Yamal and Raphinha added to the score. While Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered their first league defeat since September 2023, Hansi Flick's Barcelona made a strong statement about their title ambitions, achieving their 10th win in 11 games this season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after the match against Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Frenkie de Jong
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Luka Modric during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

3/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Vinicius Junior
La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs with the ball | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs with the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Raphinha
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

5/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Alejandro Balde
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Alejandro Balde is challenged by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde is challenged by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

6/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Lamine Yamal
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Jules Kounde
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Jules Kounde fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Barcelona's Jules Kounde fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball against Barcelona | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

10/10
Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga soccer photo gallery_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

