Punjab FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Durand Cup 2025. Photo: X | Punjab FC

Here are the highlights of the Group D fixture in the Durand Cup 2025 between Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Punjab FC held at the Sports Authority of India Stadium on Sunday, 3 August 2025. Punjab FC defeated the Assamese club 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Konsam Sanathoi Singh. Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup match between Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Punjab FC, right here

LIVE UPDATES

3 Aug 2025, 06:34:22 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: When Does Action Begin? The live-action for the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 will start at 7 pm IST. The match will be played at the Sports Authority of India Stadium on Sunday, 3 August 2025.

3 Aug 2025, 06:59:24 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: How To Watch? The Durand Cup 2025, Group D match between Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Punjab FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

3 Aug 2025, 07:13:54 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kickoff! The match started a little late and the playres from both sides are looking to get an early goal in the match. Karbi Anglong Morning Star supporters are in huge numbers. 3' - KAR 0-0 PFC

3 Aug 2025, 07:27:24 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈: 𝐊𝐀𝐌𝐒𝐅𝐂 𝐯𝐬 𝐏𝐅𝐂#KAMSFCPFC#134thEditionofIndianOilDurandCup #PoweredBySBIandCoalIndia #DurandCup2025 #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/7vrHdkjBuf — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 3, 2025

3 Aug 2025, 07:39:41 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Must-Win Game This is a must-win game for both sides given their position in Group D of the Durand Cup 2025. Both sides have failed to find the first goal f the match. Punjab FC came closer, but Karbi Anglong shattered their tackles. 32' - KAR 0-0 PFC

3 Aug 2025, 07:57:49 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time The first half has ended goalless at the Sports Authority of India Stadium after both teams failed to score any goal. Five minutes were added in the first half, but that went in vain. Half-Time - KAR 0-0 PFC

3 Aug 2025, 08:19:05 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2nd Half Starts The second half started with Punjab FC taking control in the game. A long ranger from Lhungdim took a deflection, forcing the Karbi Anglong keeper to stretch and palm the ball away. 49' - KAR 0-0 PFC

3 Aug 2025, 08:31:05 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: No Goal Joseph only needed to beat the goalkeeper, but his shot went straight to the Punjab FC custodian, who collected it easily. A free kick from Kipgen was looping into the net, but Hanse kept it away with his fingertips. 60' - KAR 0-0 PFC

3 Aug 2025, 08:44:45 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal! Joseph received the ball from several yards outside the penalty box and lifted it over Punjab FC's keeper, Ravi, who was out of position. 70' - KAR 1-0 PFC

3 Aug 2025, 08:47:11 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Equaliser! Pramveer is heading home from the corner to help restore balance in the match. After suffering two consecutive defeats, Karbi Anglong cannot afford to lose this game. Haokip finds himself facing only the goalkeeper, but he slips and loses his footing at a crucial moment. 79' - KAR 1-1 PFC

3 Aug 2025, 09:02:53 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Another Goal! Konsam Sanathoi Singh scored a late goal in the stoppage time. The young Punjab forward's goal in the stoppage time has put Punjab FC in lead. Now, they have to maintain that lead. 90+2' - KAR 1-2 PFC

3 Aug 2025, 09:15:56 pm IST Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time Konsam Sanathoi Singh's goal in the stoppage time proved crucial to decide the fate of the game. Punjab FC believed in their defence in the stoppage time and won the match. Full Time - KAR 1-2 PFC