KAR 1-2 PFC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Konsam Sanathoi Singh's Late Goal Helps Punjab FC Beat Karbi Anglong

Here are the highlights of the Group D fixture in the Durand Cup 2025 between Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Punjab FC held at the Sports Authority of India Stadium on Sunday, 3 August 2025. Punjab FC defeated the Assamese club 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Konsam Sanathoi Singh. Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup match between Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Punjab FC, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action for the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 will start at 7 pm IST. The match will be played at the Sports Authority of India Stadium on Sunday, 3 August 2025.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: How To Watch?

The Durand Cup 2025, Group D match between Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Punjab FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kickoff!

The match started a little late and the playres from both sides are looking to get an early goal in the match. Karbi Anglong Morning Star supporters are in huge numbers.

3' - KAR 0-0 PFC

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Must-Win Game

This is a must-win game for both sides given their position in Group D of the Durand Cup 2025. Both sides have failed to find the first goal f the match. Punjab FC came closer, but Karbi Anglong shattered their tackles.

32' - KAR 0-0 PFC

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time

The first half has ended goalless at the Sports Authority of India Stadium after both teams failed to score any goal. Five minutes were added in the first half, but that went in vain.

Half-Time - KAR 0-0 PFC

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2nd Half Starts

The second half started with Punjab FC taking control in the game. A long ranger from Lhungdim took a deflection, forcing the Karbi Anglong keeper to stretch and palm the ball away.

49' - KAR 0-0 PFC

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: No Goal

Joseph only needed to beat the goalkeeper, but his shot went straight to the Punjab FC custodian, who collected it easily. A free kick from Kipgen was looping into the net, but Hanse kept it away with his fingertips.

60' - KAR 0-0 PFC

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal!

Joseph received the ball from several yards outside the penalty box and lifted it over Punjab FC's keeper, Ravi, who was out of position.

70' - KAR 1-0 PFC

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Equaliser!

Pramveer is heading home from the corner to help restore balance in the match. After suffering two consecutive defeats, Karbi Anglong cannot afford to lose this game. Haokip finds himself facing only the goalkeeper, but he slips and loses his footing at a crucial moment.

79' - KAR 1-1 PFC

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Another Goal!

Konsam Sanathoi Singh scored a late goal in the stoppage time. The young Punjab forward's goal in the stoppage time has put Punjab FC in lead. Now, they have to maintain that lead.

90+2' - KAR 1-2 PFC

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time

Konsam Sanathoi Singh's goal in the stoppage time proved crucial to decide the fate of the game. Punjab FC believed in their defence in the stoppage time and won the match.

Full Time - KAR 1-2 PFC

That's All From Our Side!

Punjab FC defeated Karbi Anglong Morning Stars FC 2-1 in their first group D match in Durand Cup 2025. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
