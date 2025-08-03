Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: When Does Action Begin?
The live-action for the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 will start at 7 pm IST. The match will be played at the Sports Authority of India Stadium on Sunday, 3 August 2025.
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: How To Watch?
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kickoff!
The match started a little late and the playres from both sides are looking to get an early goal in the match. Karbi Anglong Morning Star supporters are in huge numbers.
3' - KAR 0-0 PFC
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Must-Win Game
This is a must-win game for both sides given their position in Group D of the Durand Cup 2025. Both sides have failed to find the first goal f the match. Punjab FC came closer, but Karbi Anglong shattered their tackles.
32' - KAR 0-0 PFC
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time
The first half has ended goalless at the Sports Authority of India Stadium after both teams failed to score any goal. Five minutes were added in the first half, but that went in vain.
Half-Time - KAR 0-0 PFC
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2nd Half Starts
The second half started with Punjab FC taking control in the game. A long ranger from Lhungdim took a deflection, forcing the Karbi Anglong keeper to stretch and palm the ball away.
49' - KAR 0-0 PFC
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: No Goal
Joseph only needed to beat the goalkeeper, but his shot went straight to the Punjab FC custodian, who collected it easily. A free kick from Kipgen was looping into the net, but Hanse kept it away with his fingertips.
60' - KAR 0-0 PFC
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal!
Joseph received the ball from several yards outside the penalty box and lifted it over Punjab FC's keeper, Ravi, who was out of position.
70' - KAR 1-0 PFC
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Equaliser!
Pramveer is heading home from the corner to help restore balance in the match. After suffering two consecutive defeats, Karbi Anglong cannot afford to lose this game. Haokip finds himself facing only the goalkeeper, but he slips and loses his footing at a crucial moment.
79' - KAR 1-1 PFC
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Another Goal!
Konsam Sanathoi Singh scored a late goal in the stoppage time. The young Punjab forward's goal in the stoppage time has put Punjab FC in lead. Now, they have to maintain that lead.
90+2' - KAR 1-2 PFC
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time
Konsam Sanathoi Singh's goal in the stoppage time proved crucial to decide the fate of the game. Punjab FC believed in their defence in the stoppage time and won the match.
Full Time - KAR 1-2 PFC
That's All From Our Side!
Punjab FC defeated Karbi Anglong Morning Stars FC 2-1 in their first group D match in Durand Cup 2025. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!