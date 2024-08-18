Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Era Begins With Win - In Pics

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after a mised opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, vies for the ball Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves, second left, competes for the ball with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves, third right, competes for the ball with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, fourth right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's Massimo Luongo, left, vies for the ball Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's goalkeeper Christian Walton makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's Leif Davis, right, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.