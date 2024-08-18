Football

Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Era Begins With Win - In Pics

Liverpool's new era under Arne Slot began with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah netting the second goal to break a Premier League scoring record. Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English soccer greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

English Premier League Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Liverpools Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after a mised opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Liverpools Diogo Jota
Liverpool's Diogo Jota Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Liverpools Luis Diaz
Liverpool's Luis Diaz Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, vies for the ball Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town
Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Liverpool's Diogo Jota controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves, second left, competes for the ball with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Ipswich Towns Jacob Greaves
Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves, third right, competes for the ball with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, fourth right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Ipswich Towns Massimo Luongo
Ipswich Town's Massimo Luongo Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Ipswich Town's Massimo Luongo, left, vies for the ball Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Ipswich Town
EPL: Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Ipswich Town's goalkeeper Christian Walton makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

EPL: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
EPL: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Ipswich Town's Leif Davis, right, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

