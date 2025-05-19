Football

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City, MLS: The Herons Lose 0-3 In Florida Derby

Luis Muriel scored a goal just before halftime, Marco Pašalić added a goal early in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday night in the Florida Derby to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive games. Orlando City (6-2-6) has not lost since it dropped a 2-1 decision to New York City FC on March 8. Inter Miami fell to 6-3-4 in Major League Soccer this season, sixth in the Eastern Conference. Messi’s team set an MLS record for best regular-season mark a year ago, going 22-4-8 — finishing with the most points and top winning percentage in league history. The four regular-season losses tied a league mark for the fewest in a season.