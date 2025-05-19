Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) vies for the ball with Orlando City midfielder Joran Gerbet (35) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Orlando City forward Luis Muriel, center, heads the ball over Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcon, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) reacts as Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6) controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Teammates celebrate with Orlando City midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, second right, as he scores his side's third goal against Inter Miami during stoppage time at the end of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese dives on a ball to stop a scoring attempt by Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Orlando City forward Marco Pasalic (87) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second right, crashes through Orlando City midfielders Joran Gerbet (35) and Cesar Araujo (5) to secure a loose ball, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Orlando City forward Luis Muriel (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.