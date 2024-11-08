Football

Inter Miami Vs Atalanta United, MLS Playoff Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino gave an update on the availability of midfielder Sergio Busquets ahead of their playoff decider against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium. (More Football News)

The Spanish midfielder missed their 2-1 defeat in Game 2, which levelled the series and put the Eastern Conference winners potentially a game away from elimination.

"He had a problem because of a knock in the last game and he had the beginnings of pneumonia, he had a fever and did not train all week, today he was better," Martino told a press conference.

Thinking ahead to the final game, Martino stressed that his players have played through pressurised games before and that they will be able to deal with the situation.

"We have the advantage of hierarchy in the team with many players who have been through much more difficult situations than this," Martino said. 

Interim Atlanta United coach Rob Valentino, meanwhile, was clear that his team were concentrating on themselves.

"It's been the theme of our team that we don't control that, so whatever the outside is saying, it's not our focus. Our focus is on ourselves," he told a press conference.

"We have our own internal pressure individually, collectively as a team, and that's the pressure we put on ourselves to perform everyday.

"We're in a great position to be in the playoffs and now we're hoping that with one game left, we've got more after that."

The deciding game will be played at Chase Stadium, where Inter Miami are unbeaten in 11 matches, while they also beat Atlanta 2-1 in Game 1 of their best-of-three series.

But Valentino was unbothered by that, or Lionel Messi's impressive record on home turf, saying: "Nothing changes in terms of where the venue is.

"Messi is fantastic, there is no slander on my end, he's a fantastic player.

"That doesn't change for the venue, we have to have a really good start, be really aware of where he's at among other players."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Lionel Messi

Who else? Messi scored 20 goals in the regular season in MLS, contributing another 10 assists. 

The 37-year-old has recorded at least one goal contribution in 12 of his last 13 matches in all competitions at Chase Stadium, including in each of his last six.

Atlanta United – Saba Lobjanidze

Lobjanidze is Atlanta United's top scorer in MLS this season, with nine goals in the regular season and one in the first game of the series against Inter Miami.

The Georgian equalised for his team at Chase Stadium late last month in their 2-1 defeat, while he has also supplied seven assists over the course of the 2024 season.

MATCH PREDICTION: INTER MIAMI WIN

Inter Miami are unbeaten in 11 straight home matches in all competitions (W9 D2) following a 3-1 defeat to Atlanta in May. They have also outscored opponents, 30-14, in those matches.

Atlanta, meanwhile, are winless in their last six away playoff matches (D1 L5), though they advanced on penalties in its lone draw in that time, a 2-2 draw at Montreal in this year’s Wild Card Round.

However, they will have hope of stopping Messi playing a starring role in proceedings. The Five Stripes' 2-1 win in Game 2 was the 21st MLS match (regular season and playoffs) Messi has played in 2024 but just the second defeat. The other loss also came at the hands of Valentino's side.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Inter Miami – 63.3%

Draw – 19.5%

Atlanta United – 17.2%

