India 0-0 Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: VIE On The Charge Against IND In Early Exchanges

What was first meant to be a tri-nation friendly tournament including Lebanon was reduced to a solitary match after the West Asians' withdrawal. Follow the live football scores and updates of the IND vs VIE match, right here

Bhuvan Gupta
12 October 2024
12 October 2024
India train in Nam Dinh ahead of their friendly match against Vietnam on Saturday. Photo: AIFF Media
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's one-off international friendly game against hosts Vietnam at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh on Saturday (October 12). What was originally supposed to be a tri-nation friendly tournament including Lebanon was reduced to a solitary match after the West Asians' withdrawal. For India, this friendly is part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers next year. Follow the live football scores and updates of the IND vs VIE match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off In Nam Dinh

And we are away. The action gets underway at the Thien Truong Stadium, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu gets an early sighter by way of a long-range attempt by the hosts. But it is nothing to worry the towering India custodian.

India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs

India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet (GK); Asish Rai, Bheke, Anwar, Subhasish; Apuia, Suresh; Chhangte, Brandon, Roshan; Farukh

Vietnam (3-4-3): F. Nguyen (GK); Thanh Nguyen, N. Que, Hong Phong Nguyen; Chau Ngoc Quang, To Van Vu, Le Pham Thanh Long, H. Do Thang Ching Nguyen; Hoang Duc Nguyen, Van Toan Nguyen, Bui Vui Hao

India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Start Time, Streaming Details

The one-off international friendly encounter will kick off at 4:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India. The match will only be India's fifth face-off against Vietnam since 1976.

