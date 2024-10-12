India 0-0 Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: VIE On The Charge Against IND In Early Exchanges

India train in Nam Dinh ahead of their friendly match against Vietnam on Saturday. Photo: AIFF Media

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's one-off international friendly game against hosts Vietnam at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh on Saturday (October 12). What was originally supposed to be a tri-nation friendly tournament including Lebanon was reduced to a solitary match after the West Asians' withdrawal. For India, this friendly is part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers next year. Follow the live football scores and updates of the IND vs VIE match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Oct 2024, 04:34:38 pm IST India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off In Nam Dinh And we are away. The action gets underway at the Thien Truong Stadium, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu gets an early sighter by way of a long-range attempt by the hosts. But it is nothing to worry the towering India custodian.

12 Oct 2024, 04:13:01 pm IST India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet (GK); Asish Rai, Bheke, Anwar, Subhasish; Apuia, Suresh; Chhangte, Brandon, Roshan; Farukh Vietnam (3-4-3): F. Nguyen (GK); Thanh Nguyen, N. Que, Hong Phong Nguyen; Chau Ngoc Quang, To Van Vu, Le Pham Thanh Long, H. Do Thang Ching Nguyen; Hoang Duc Nguyen, Van Toan Nguyen, Bui Vui Hao Presenting our lineup for #VIEIND !👊🏻⤵️



