India 0-0 Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: VIE On The Charge Against IND In Early Exchanges

India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off In Nam Dinh
And we are away. The action gets underway at the Thien Truong Stadium, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu gets an early sighter by way of a long-range attempt by the hosts. But it is nothing to worry the towering India custodian.
India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs
India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet (GK); Asish Rai, Bheke, Anwar, Subhasish; Apuia, Suresh; Chhangte, Brandon, Roshan; Farukh
Vietnam (3-4-3): F. Nguyen (GK); Thanh Nguyen, N. Que, Hong Phong Nguyen; Chau Ngoc Quang, To Van Vu, Le Pham Thanh Long, H. Do Thang Ching Nguyen; Hoang Duc Nguyen, Van Toan Nguyen, Bui Vui Hao
India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Start Time, Streaming Details
The one-off international friendly encounter will kick off at 4:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India. The match will only be India's fifth face-off against Vietnam since 1976.