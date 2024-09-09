India Vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Blue Tigers Aim For Much-Needed Victory

Indian football fans, Assemble: Coming out of the Paralympic frenzy, the focus now shifts to the Intercontinental Cup 2024. India take on Syria on Monday, September 9 -- a match between them is expected to be one of in-depth action. Coming off a frustrating opening day goalless draw against Mauritius, the Blue Tigers badly need a win if they are to keep their hopes of winning successive title alive. Don't miss out on what's set to be an intense and crucial clash. Get all the updates right here