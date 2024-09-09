India Vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Blue Tigers Aim For Much-Needed Victory

Blue Tigers Arrived At The Stadium
India Vs Syria: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 7
India: 2
Draw: 2
Syria: 3
India Vs Syria, Lineups Out
India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (C) (GK), Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Manvir Singh, Thounaojam Jeakson Singh, Nandha Kumar, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nikhil Chandrashekar Poojary
Syria: Aiham Hanz Ousou, Khaled Kourdoghli, Mahmoud Alaswad, Daleho Mohsen Irandust, Thaer Krouma (C), Mohammed Osman, Emiliano Javier Amor, Noah Leon Shamoun, Moaiad Alkhouli, Alaa Aldin Yasin Dali, Elias Hadaya (GK)
India Vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 LIVE
Indian football fans, Assemble: Coming out of the Paralympic frenzy, the focus now shifts to the Intercontinental Cup 2024. India take on Syria on Monday, September 9 -- a match between them is expected to be one of in-depth action. Coming off a frustrating opening day goalless draw against Mauritius, the Blue Tigers badly need a win if they are to keep their hopes of winning successive title alive. Don't miss out on what's set to be an intense and crucial clash. Get all the updates right here