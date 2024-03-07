IND Vs AFG: Check India's Probables List For FIFA World Cup And AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

India announced a list of 35 probables for the home and away matches against Afghanistan in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary joint qualifier on Thursday. (More Football News)

The Blue Tigers will take on Afghanistan on March 21, 2024, in Abha Saudi Arabia in the first leg of their Group A fixture. The home match in Guwahati is scheduled for March 26, 2024.