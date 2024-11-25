Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Hyderabad FC will host Odisha FC in matchday nine of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 tournament at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday, November 25. (More Football News)
The hosts come into the contest winning two of their last five fixtures, and are placed 11th on the points table with seven points from seven games.
The travelling Odisha, have also blown cold, having won just one of their last five, and are just above Hyderabad on 10th place, with nine points, but have played one extra game.
It is expected to be a cracking contest with three crucial points up for grabs, with both teams looking to jump up the ladder.
Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
In their previous 11 meetings in the ISL, Odisha FC have a slight advantage, winning six, while Hyderabad have won four, and one game has ended in a draw.
Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Monday, November 25, at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30pm IST
Where will the Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.