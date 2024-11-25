Football

Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

The travelling Odisha, have also blown cold, having won just one of their last five, and are just above Hyderabad on 10th place, with nine points, but have played one extra game

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Hyderabad-FC-ISL-X-Photo
Hyderabad FC in ISL 2024/25. Photo: X/HydFCOfficial
info_icon

Hyderabad FC will host Odisha FC in matchday nine of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 tournament at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday, November 25. (More Football News)

The hosts come into the contest winning two of their last five fixtures, and are placed 11th on the points table with seven points from seven games. 

The travelling Odisha, have also blown cold, having won just one of their last five, and are just above Hyderabad on 10th place, with nine points, but have played one extra game. 

It is expected to be a cracking contest with three crucial points up for grabs, with both teams looking to jump up the ladder.

Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

In their previous 11 meetings in the ISL, Odisha FC have a slight advantage, winning six, while Hyderabad  have won four, and one game has ended in a draw. 

Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Monday, November 25, at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30pm IST

Where will the Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1
  2. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Hazlewood Sings Kohli Praises After Tough Day In Perth
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Back 'Home' With Chennai Super Kings At INR 9.75 Crore
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati Allege Rigging, BJP Leaders Counter Claims
  2. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  3. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  4. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  5. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Musk, Ramaswamy Team Will Be Biggest Threat For Beijing, Warns Chinese Advisor
  2. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  4. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  5. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign