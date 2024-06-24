Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, and Andras Schafer celebrate after a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Scotland's players are dejected at the end of a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Scotland's manager Steve Clarke is dejected at the end of a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Scotland's Lewis Morgan walks on the pitch at the end of a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Kevin Csoboth, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Kevin Csoboth scores during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Marton Dardai controls the ball during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Scotland's Scott McKenna, left, and Hungary's Barnabas Varga, right, challenge for the ball during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Andras Schafer, left, and Scotland's Che Adams vie for the ball during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary coach Marco Rossi stands on the sideline during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.