Football

Euro 2024: Hungary Pip Scotland 1-0, Keep Round Of 16 Hopes Alive - In Pics

A late stoppage-time goal helped Hungary defeat Scotland 1-0 at the UEFA European Championship 2024 on Monday (June 24) to keep their hopes of reaching the next round alive, while also wrecking Scotland’s chances of entering the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time ever. Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time as Hungary secured third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland. The match was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to Barnabas Varga midway through the second half. The Hungary forward was taken to hospital and will possibly need an operation after fracturing several bones in his face.

UEFA Euro 2024: Scotland vs Hungary | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, and Andras Schafer celebrate after a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

1/9
Scotlands players after the match against Hungary
Scotland's players after the match against Hungary | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Scotland's players are dejected at the end of a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

2/9
Scotlands manager Steve Clarke
Scotland's manager Steve Clarke | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Scotland's manager Steve Clarke is dejected at the end of a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

3/9
Scotlands Lewis Morgan
Scotland's Lewis Morgan | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Scotland's Lewis Morgan walks on the pitch at the end of a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

4/9
Kevin Csoboth celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Scotland
Kevin Csoboth celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Scotland | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Hungary's Kevin Csoboth, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

5/9
Hungarys Kevin Csoboth scores a goal
Hungary's Kevin Csoboth scores a goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Hungary's Kevin Csoboth scores during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

6/9
Hungarys Marton Dardai
Hungary's Marton Dardai | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Hungary's Marton Dardai controls the ball during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

7/9
Scott McKenna and Barnabas Varga challenge for the ball
Scott McKenna and Barnabas Varga challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Scotland's Scott McKenna, left, and Hungary's Barnabas Varga, right, challenge for the ball during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

8/9
Andras Schafer and Che Adams vie for the ball
Andras Schafer and Che Adams vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Hungary's Andras Schafer, left, and Scotland's Che Adams vie for the ball during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

9/9
Hungary coach Marco Rossi
Hungary coach Marco Rossi | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Hungary coach Marco Rossi stands on the sideline during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

