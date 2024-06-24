Football

Euro 2024: Hungary Pip Scotland 1-0, Keep Round Of 16 Hopes Alive - In Pics

A late stoppage-time goal helped Hungary defeat Scotland 1-0 at the UEFA European Championship 2024 on Monday (June 24) to keep their hopes of reaching the next round alive, while also wrecking Scotland’s chances of entering the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time ever. Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time as Hungary secured third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland. The match was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to Barnabas Varga midway through the second half. The Hungary forward was taken to hospital and will possibly need an operation after fracturing several bones in his face.