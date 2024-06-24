Football

Euro 2024: Niclas Fuellkrug Helps Germany Hold Switzerland 1-1, Top Group A - In Pics

Forward Niclas Fuellkrug scored an injury-time equaliser as hosts Germany salvaged a point after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Monday (June 24, 2024) to secure top spot in Group A, going into the last 16 of Euro 2024. Swiss striker Dan Ndoye had threatened to spoil the party with a first-half opening goal, but Germany, who had already confirmed a knockout place before kick-off, are now on a seven-game unbeaten streak stretching back to November and kept fighting until the equaliser eventually came through Fuellkrug’s header.

UEFA Euro 2024: Switzerland vs Germany | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Germany's Ilkay Gundogan, center, Robert Andrich, left, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer greet fans after a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

1/9
Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates scoring his sides first goal
Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

2/9
Germanys head coach Julian Nagelsmann
Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann gives instructions during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

3/9
Switzerlands Granit Xhaka
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka holds his face after missing a chance to score during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

4/9
Jamal Musiala is challenged by Ricardo Rodriguez
Jamal Musiala is challenged by Ricardo Rodriguez | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Germany's Jamal Musiala, left, is challenged by Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

5/9
Jonathan Tah challenges Breel Embolo
Jonathan Tah challenges Breel Embolo | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Germany's Jonathan Tah, top, challenges Switzerland's Breel Embolo during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

6/9
Dan Ndoye scores Switzerlands opening goal
Dan Ndoye scores Switzerland's opening goal | Photo: Michael Probst

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye, second left, scores his side's opening goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

7/9
Kai Havertz and Ricardo Rodriguez
Kai Havertz and Ricardo Rodriguez | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Germany's Kai Havertz, right, and Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

8/9
Toni Kroos dribbles the ball
Toni Kroos dribbles the ball | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Germany's Toni Kroos, center, dribbles the ball during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

9/9
A Germany fan
A Germany fan | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

A Germany fan shows a sign prior to a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Evidence He Understood True Meaning Of People's Verdict: Cong On PM Modi's Pre-Session Remarks
  2. Parliament News LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath; PM Calls Emergency 'Black Spot' On India's Democracy
  3. Srinagar Recognised As 'World Craft City'
  4. UP: 1 Dead, 10 Injured Over Land Dispute In Shamli
  5. 'No Drama Please', PM Tells Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session; Takes Oath As Member Of 18th LS | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor
  2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  4. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  5. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. India Vs Australia, Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Euro 2024: Niclas Fuellkrug Helps Germany Hold Switzerland 1-1, Top Group A - In Pics
  4. USA Vs ENG T20 WC 2024: England Clinch First Semi-Final Berth With 10-Wicket Victory Over United States - In Pics
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
World News
  1. Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family
  2. Aerial Drone Launched By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hits Ship In The Red Sea, Causing Damage And Injuries
  3. Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas
  4. Hajj 2024: Over 1,300 Dead, 83% Of Them Unauthorised Pilgrims Who Walked Distances In Heat | Key Points
  5. Russia: Gunmen Kill Over 15 People, Including Cops, Priest, Civilians In Southern Dagestan
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  2. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  3. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  6. NEET 2024: Bihar Police Reveals How ‘Notorious’ Gang Got Answers Before Exam Day
  7. Parliament News LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath; PM Calls Emergency 'Black Spot' On India's Democracy