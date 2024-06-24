Football

Euro 2024: Niclas Fuellkrug Helps Germany Hold Switzerland 1-1, Top Group A - In Pics

Forward Niclas Fuellkrug scored an injury-time equaliser as hosts Germany salvaged a point after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Monday (June 24, 2024) to secure top spot in Group A, going into the last 16 of Euro 2024. Swiss striker Dan Ndoye had threatened to spoil the party with a first-half opening goal, but Germany, who had already confirmed a knockout place before kick-off, are now on a seven-game unbeaten streak stretching back to November and kept fighting until the equaliser eventually came through Fuellkrug’s header.