Germany's Ilkay Gundogan, center, Robert Andrich, left, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer greet fans after a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann gives instructions during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka holds his face after missing a chance to score during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Germany's Jamal Musiala, left, is challenged by Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Germany's Jonathan Tah, top, challenges Switzerland's Breel Embolo during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye, second left, scores his side's opening goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Germany's Kai Havertz, right, and Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Germany's Toni Kroos, center, dribbles the ball during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
A Germany fan shows a sign prior to a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.