Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch

Germany's opponent on matchday 5 of the UEFA Nations League will be Bosnia and Herzegovina. The two teams had met last month in the tournament and the Germans had emerged victorious 2-1. (More Football News)
Germany are currently leading the League A Group 3 with no losses in their first four outings. They have won three and drawn once. The result of the match will have no effect on Germany's position in the group as they have already booked their tickets to the quarter-finals of the Nations League.
Bosnia and Herzegovina have not been able to win a single match so far. They have lost thrice and managed a solitary point against Hungary in September. They would like to put up a strong performance against Germany.
Check out below the details for the Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 game.
Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details
When is the Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, 17 November at 1:15 AM IST.
Where is the Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.