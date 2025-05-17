Bundesliga 2024-25 Final Matchday Highlights: Stuttgart Beat RB Leipzig; Dortmund Thrash Holstein Kiel 3-0

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: When Does Action Begin?
The live-action for all fixtures of matchday 34 of the Bundesliga 2024-25 will start at 7:00 pm IST.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Fixtures
Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
Heidenheim Vs Werder - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
Augsburg Vs Union Berlin - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Wolfsburg - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
Borussia Dortmund Vs Holstein Kiel - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
RB Leipzig Vs VfB Stuttgart - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
FC Freiburg Vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
Mainz Vs Bayer Leverkusen - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
FC St. Pauli Vs VfL Bochum - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: How To Watch?
The Bundesliga 2024-25 matches will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in India. Simultaneously, they will be streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Bayern Vs Hoffenheim Starting XIs
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Dortmund Vs Holstein Kiel Starting XIs
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Kickoff!
All matches of the final matchday of Bundesliga 2024-25 have started. All teams are trying to get an early advantage in the game.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Penalty Goal!
Borussia Dortmund earned a penalty in the second minute of the game and Serhou Guirassy took that penalty. He converted the opportunity and helped his side take a lead in the match against Holstein Kiel.
5' - DOR 1-0 HOL
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Goals!
Romano Schmid took a penalty and converted that into a goal to help his team, Werder Bremen to take a lead over Heidenheim.
Bochum have also taken lead in the game against St. Pauli after a 10th minute goal from Boadu Myron.
The match between RB Leipzig and Stuttgart is levelled at 1-1 after a eighth minute goal by Xavi Simons and a 23rd minute goal from Deniz Undav.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Mainz Take Lead
Mainz have taken a lead in the game against Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a 35th minute goal from Paul Nebel. Stefan Bell was handed a yellow card soon after that. Exequiel Palacios also got a yellow card for Leverkusen.
40' - MAI 1-0 LEV
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Werder Bremen Double The Lead
With a 33rd-minute goal from Jens Stage, Werder Bremen doubled the lead in the game against Heidenheim. With the half-time approaching, they have a opportunity to keep the lead in the game at half-time.
45' - HEI 0-2 WER
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Half-Time
Augsburg is leading 1-0 at the halftime. Werder Bremen have taken a 2-0 lead over Heidenheim. Augsburg have a 1-0 lead over Union Berlin. Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg are still searching for their first goal of the match. Borussia Dortmund have a 1-0 lead over Holstein Kiel. RB Leipzig have a 2-1 lead over Stuttgart. FC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt have scored one goal each so far. Mainz have a 1-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen. VfL Bochum have a 1-0 lead over St. Pauli.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Results At Half-Time
Hoffenheim 0-1 Bayern Munich - At Half-Time
Heidenheim 0-2 Werder Bremen - At Half-Time
Augsburg 1-0 Union Berlin - At Half-Time
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-0 Wolfsburg - At Half-Time
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Holstein Kiel - At Half-Time
RB Leipzig 2-1 VfB Stuttgart - At Half-Time
FC Freiburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt - At Half-Time
Mainz 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen - At Half-Time
FC St. Pauli 0-1 VfL Bochum - At Half-Time
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Second Half Starts
The second half of the final matchday of the German Bundesliga 2024-25 started with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg scoring a goal in the match. Stuttgart have also managed to score an equaliser right after the start of the second half.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Eintracht Frankfurt Take Big Lead
Eintracht Frankfurt were 1-1 with Frieburg at the half-time. But two goals right after that changed the game for them. Rasmus Kristensen scored in the 61st minute and Johan Manzambi took just two kore minutes to find the net again.
65' - FRE 1-3 EIN
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Dortmund Beat Holstein Kiel
Borussia Dortmund defeated Holstein Kiel 3-0 in the last match of the season. Felix Nmecha's 73rd-minute goal in the second half sealed the game for Dortmund. They won the match with a big margin to finish their campaign.
Full Time - DOR 3-0 HOL
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Full Time
Union Berlin fought back and won the game 2-1 after trailing by one goal at half Time against Augsburg.
Borussia Monchengladbach failed to score any goal and lost the match to Wolfsburg.
Frieburg lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the last fixture of the season.
Werder Bremen won the match 4-1 against Heidenheim.
Bayern Munich won their match against Hoffenheim 4-0.
Mainz played out a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.
Stuttgart won 3-2 against RB Leipzig.
Bochum won their match against St. Pauli 2-0.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Final Result
Hoffenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich - At Full-Time
Heidenheim 1-4 Werder Bremen - At Full-Time
Augsburg 1-2 Union Berlin - At Full-Time
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Wolfsburg - At Full-Time
Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Holstein Kiel - At Full-Time
RB Leipzig 2-3 VfB Stuttgart - At Full-Time
FC Freiburg 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt - At Full-Time
Mainz 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen - At Full-Time
FC St. Pauli 0-2 VfL Bochum - At Full-Time
That's All From Our Side!
VfL Bochum and Holstein Kiel are relegated. Dortmund and Frankfurt joined Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in the qualification for the UEFA Champions League group-stage. Freiburg join them for the Europa League group stage. Mainz join them for the Europa Conference League. Heidenheim are in the relegation playoffs.
That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!