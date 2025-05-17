Bundesliga 2024-25 Final Matchday Highlights: Stuttgart Beat RB Leipzig; Dortmund Thrash Holstein Kiel 3-0

Augsburg is leading 1-0 at the halftime. Werder Bremen have taken a 2-0 lead over Heidenheim. Augsburg have a 1-0 lead over Union Berlin. Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg are still searching for their first goal of the match. Borussia Dortmund have a 1-0 lead over Holstein Kiel. RB Leipzig have a 2-1 lead over Stuttgart. FC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt have scored one goal each so far. Mainz have a 1-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen. VfL Bochum have a 1-0 lead over St. Pauli.