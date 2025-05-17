Bundesliga 2024-25 Final Matchday Highlights: Stuttgart Beat RB Leipzig; Dortmund Thrash Holstein Kiel 3-0

Catch the highlights of the matchday 34 fixtures of the German Bundesliga 2024-25, right here

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, center, and Niklas Suele. AP
Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, center, and Niklas Suele in action against Kiel's Alexander Bernhardsson during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP
Here are the highlights of the season finale of the German Bundesliga 2024-25 played at different venues of Germany on Saturday, 17 May 2025. Bayern Munich have already been declared the winners of the season. Holstein Kiel and Bochum are relegated from the league. Catch the highlights of the matchday 34 fixtures of the German Bundesliga 2024-25, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action for all fixtures of matchday 34 of the Bundesliga 2024-25 will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Fixtures

Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

Heidenheim Vs Werder - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

Augsburg Vs Union Berlin - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Wolfsburg - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Holstein Kiel - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

RB Leipzig Vs VfB Stuttgart - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

FC Freiburg Vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

Mainz Vs Bayer Leverkusen - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

FC St. Pauli Vs VfL Bochum - Starts at 7:00 pm IST.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: How To Watch?

The Bundesliga 2024-25 matches will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in India. Simultaneously, they will be streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Bayern Vs Hoffenheim Starting XIs

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Dortmund Vs Holstein Kiel Starting XIs

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Kickoff!

All matches of the final matchday of Bundesliga 2024-25 have started. All teams are trying to get an early advantage in the game.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Penalty Goal!

Borussia Dortmund earned a penalty in the second minute of the game and Serhou Guirassy took that penalty. He converted the opportunity and helped his side take a lead in the match against Holstein Kiel.

5' - DOR 1-0 HOL

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Goals!

Romano Schmid took a penalty and converted that into a goal to help his team, Werder Bremen to take a lead over Heidenheim.

Bochum have also taken lead in the game against St. Pauli after a 10th minute goal from Boadu Myron.

The match between RB Leipzig and Stuttgart is levelled at 1-1 after a eighth minute goal by Xavi Simons and a 23rd minute goal from Deniz Undav.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Mainz Take Lead

Mainz have taken a lead in the game against Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a 35th minute goal from Paul Nebel. Stefan Bell was handed a yellow card soon after that. Exequiel Palacios also got a yellow card for Leverkusen.

40' - MAI 1-0 LEV

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Werder Bremen Double The Lead

With a 33rd-minute goal from Jens Stage, Werder Bremen doubled the lead in the game against Heidenheim. With the half-time approaching, they have a opportunity to keep the lead in the game at half-time.

45' - HEI 0-2 WER

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Half-Time

Augsburg is leading 1-0 at the halftime. Werder Bremen have taken a 2-0 lead over Heidenheim. Augsburg have a 1-0 lead over Union Berlin. Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg are still searching for their first goal of the match. Borussia Dortmund have a 1-0 lead over Holstein Kiel. RB Leipzig have a 2-1 lead over Stuttgart. FC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt have scored one goal each so far. Mainz have a 1-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen. VfL Bochum have a 1-0 lead over St. Pauli.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Results At Half-Time

Hoffenheim 0-1 Bayern Munich - At Half-Time

Heidenheim 0-2 Werder Bremen - At Half-Time

Augsburg 1-0 Union Berlin - At Half-Time

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-0 Wolfsburg - At Half-Time

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Holstein Kiel - At Half-Time

RB Leipzig 2-1 VfB Stuttgart - At Half-Time

FC Freiburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt - At Half-Time

Mainz 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen - At Half-Time

FC St. Pauli 0-1 VfL Bochum - At Half-Time

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Second Half Starts

The second half of the final matchday of the German Bundesliga 2024-25 started with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg scoring a goal in the match. Stuttgart have also managed to score an equaliser right after the start of the second half.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Eintracht Frankfurt Take Big Lead

Eintracht Frankfurt were 1-1 with Frieburg at the half-time. But two goals right after that changed the game for them. Rasmus Kristensen scored in the 61st minute and Johan Manzambi took just two kore minutes to find the net again.

65' - FRE 1-3 EIN

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Dortmund Beat Holstein Kiel

Borussia Dortmund defeated Holstein Kiel 3-0 in the last match of the season. Felix Nmecha's 73rd-minute goal in the second half sealed the game for Dortmund. They won the match with a big margin to finish their campaign.

Full Time - DOR 3-0 HOL

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Full Time

Union Berlin fought back and won the game 2-1 after trailing by one goal at half Time against Augsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach failed to score any goal and lost the match to Wolfsburg.

Frieburg lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the last fixture of the season.

Werder Bremen won the match 4-1 against Heidenheim.

Bayern Munich won their match against Hoffenheim 4-0.

Mainz played out a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Stuttgart won 3-2 against RB Leipzig.

Bochum won their match against St. Pauli 2-0.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 34 Live Score: Final Result

Hoffenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich - At Full-Time

Heidenheim 1-4 Werder Bremen - At Full-Time

Augsburg 1-2 Union Berlin - At Full-Time

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Wolfsburg - At Full-Time

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Holstein Kiel - At Full-Time

RB Leipzig 2-3 VfB Stuttgart - At Full-Time

FC Freiburg 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt - At Full-Time

Mainz 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen - At Full-Time

FC St. Pauli 0-2 VfL Bochum - At Full-Time

That's All From Our Side!

VfL Bochum and Holstein Kiel are relegated. Dortmund and Frankfurt joined Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in the qualification for the UEFA Champions League group-stage. Freiburg join them for the Europa League group stage. Mainz join them for the Europa Conference League. Heidenheim are in the relegation playoffs.

That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss